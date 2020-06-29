All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10225 W Windsor Blvd
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

10225 W Windsor Blvd

10225 West Windsor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10225 West Windsor Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85307

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are 99th Avenue & Camelback Rd
Bedrooms: 3 + Den
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1,365
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

----------------------------------------

No Application Fees! Very nice single level 3 Bedrooms Plus Den, 2 Bathrooms Glendale home on corner lot. This home features tile and laminate flooring in all high traffic areas, two tone neutral paint, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features electric range dishwasher, disposal and dining area. Larger master suite includes walk-in closet and separate bath. Double French door access to backyard with large covered patio. Adjacent to large community park with Childrenï¿½??s playground.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one monthï¿½??s rent.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we donï¿½??t answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10225 W Windsor Blvd have any available units?
10225 W Windsor Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10225 W Windsor Blvd have?
Some of 10225 W Windsor Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10225 W Windsor Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10225 W Windsor Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10225 W Windsor Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10225 W Windsor Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 10225 W Windsor Blvd offer parking?
No, 10225 W Windsor Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 10225 W Windsor Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10225 W Windsor Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10225 W Windsor Blvd have a pool?
No, 10225 W Windsor Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10225 W Windsor Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10225 W Windsor Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10225 W Windsor Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10225 W Windsor Blvd has units with dishwashers.

