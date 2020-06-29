10225 W Windsor Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are 99th Avenue & Camelback Rd

Bedrooms: 3 + Den

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 1,365

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



No Application Fees! Very nice single level 3 Bedrooms Plus Den, 2 Bathrooms Glendale home on corner lot. This home features tile and laminate flooring in all high traffic areas, two tone neutral paint, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features electric range dishwasher, disposal and dining area. Larger master suite includes walk-in closet and separate bath. Double French door access to backyard with large covered patio. Adjacent to large community park with Childrenï¿½??s playground.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one monthï¿½??s rent.



Available to show by appointment.

