All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1022 E OSBORN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1022 E OSBORN Road
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

1022 E OSBORN Road

1022 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1022 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Perfect location, close to downtown central Phoenix, nestled in the lush green private gated complex community Osborn Terrace, this Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers tile wood looking floors, stainless appliances, spacious living room and private balcony, with 1 assigned covered parking and storage unit. Near light rail, shopping, dining, museums, theaters, sport's venues and downtown central corridor amenities. Beautiful grounds with swimming pool. Utilities are approx.$150.00 a month and added to the price of rent, making total monthly cost of $1550.00 with landlord paying all utilities except for Internet. Sorry no cats (due to owners allergies) Must have 2.5 x the rent in monthly income and good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 E OSBORN Road have any available units?
1022 E OSBORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 E OSBORN Road have?
Some of 1022 E OSBORN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 E OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
1022 E OSBORN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 E OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 1022 E OSBORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1022 E OSBORN Road offer parking?
Yes, 1022 E OSBORN Road offers parking.
Does 1022 E OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 E OSBORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 E OSBORN Road have a pool?
Yes, 1022 E OSBORN Road has a pool.
Does 1022 E OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 1022 E OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 E OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 E OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College