1022 E OSBORN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool internet access media room

Perfect location, close to downtown central Phoenix, nestled in the lush green private gated complex community Osborn Terrace, this Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers tile wood looking floors, stainless appliances, spacious living room and private balcony, with 1 assigned covered parking and storage unit. Near light rail, shopping, dining, museums, theaters, sport's venues and downtown central corridor amenities. Beautiful grounds with swimming pool. Utilities are approx.$150.00 a month and added to the price of rent, making total monthly cost of $1550.00 with landlord paying all utilities except for Internet. Sorry no cats (due to owners allergies) Must have 2.5 x the rent in monthly income and good credit.