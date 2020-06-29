1022 E OSBORN Road

Amenities
Perfect location, close to downtown central Phoenix, nestled in the lush green private gated complex community Osborn Terrace, this Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers tile wood looking floors, stainless appliances, spacious living room and private balcony, with 1 assigned covered parking and storage unit. Near light rail, shopping, dining, museums, theaters, sport's venues and downtown central corridor amenities. Beautiful grounds with swimming pool. Utilities are approx.$150.00 a month and added to the price of rent, making total monthly cost of $1550.00 with landlord paying all utilities except for Internet. Sorry no cats (due to owners allergies) Must have 2.5 x the rent in monthly income and good credit.