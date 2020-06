Amenities

Beautiful and lots of natural lights throughout the home. Upgraded kitchen stainless still appliances. Kitchen open to the great room with a fireplace and breakfast area. Two bedrooms have walk in closet and private balcony with a great view, master-bath dual sink, bath tub and sky-lite. Formal laundry room including washer and dryer with build in cabinets. Large private back yard, covered patio. Three community pool, basketball court and all this in a gated community.