101 East Desert Park Lane

Amenities
This North Central Phoenix home is available for:
***Cash purchase $839,000
***Rental Agreement at $4,300 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years
Come see this beautifully remodeled single level home in highly sought after North Central Phoenix! Tucked away in a cul-de-sac, this home features 4 bedrooms all with new carpet, 3 renovated baths & 2 car garage. Large upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens, new granite counter tops & backsplash, pot filler faucet & ss sink. Cozy up to the bee hive fireplace in the family room. Enjoy the Master Suite with walk in closet & luxurious new bathroom. Both the front & backyard can be admired with lush new sod in the front to the newly re-plastered diving pool & beautiful lantana flower beds in the back. Near all the best schools including Brophy/Xavier, Madison School District & an abundance of entertainment, shopping & dining North Central Phx has to offer!