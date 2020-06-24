All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 7 2019 at 4:47 PM

101 East Desert Park Lane

101 East Desert Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

101 East Desert Park Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Central Corridor

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This North Central Phoenix home is available for:

***Cash purchase $839,000
***Rental Agreement at $4,300 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years
Come see this beautifully remodeled single level home in highly sought after North Central Phoenix! Tucked away in a cul-de-sac, this home features 4 bedrooms all with new carpet, 3 renovated baths & 2 car garage. Large upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens, new granite counter tops & backsplash, pot filler faucet & ss sink. Cozy up to the bee hive fireplace in the family room. Enjoy the Master Suite with walk in closet & luxurious new bathroom. Both the front & backyard can be admired with lush new sod in the front to the newly re-plastered diving pool & beautiful lantana flower beds in the back. Near all the best schools including Brophy/Xavier, Madison School District & an abundance of entertainment, shopping & dining North Central Phx has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 East Desert Park Lane have any available units?
101 East Desert Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 East Desert Park Lane have?
Some of 101 East Desert Park Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 East Desert Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
101 East Desert Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 East Desert Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 101 East Desert Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 101 East Desert Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 101 East Desert Park Lane offers parking.
Does 101 East Desert Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 East Desert Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 East Desert Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 101 East Desert Park Lane has a pool.
Does 101 East Desert Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 101 East Desert Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 101 East Desert Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 East Desert Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
