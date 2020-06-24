101 East Desert Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This North Central Phoenix home is available for:



***Cash purchase $839,000

***Rental Agreement at $4,300 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years

Come see this beautifully remodeled single level home in highly sought after North Central Phoenix! Tucked away in a cul-de-sac, this home features 4 bedrooms all with new carpet, 3 renovated baths & 2 car garage. Large upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens, new granite counter tops & backsplash, pot filler faucet & ss sink. Cozy up to the bee hive fireplace in the family room. Enjoy the Master Suite with walk in closet & luxurious new bathroom. Both the front & backyard can be admired with lush new sod in the front to the newly re-plastered diving pool & beautiful lantana flower beds in the back. Near all the best schools including Brophy/Xavier, Madison School District & an abundance of entertainment, shopping & dining North Central Phx has to offer!