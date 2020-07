Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace carpet refrigerator

You will love this gorgeous home! Gleaming tile flooring greets you at the entrance and leads into the living room, which features a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen offers white cabinets complimented by modern black appliances and a breakfast bar. The bedrooms are carpeted with spacious closets. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Pool fee is $95.00 per month.