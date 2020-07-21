All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
10015 S 46TH Place
10015 S 46TH Place

10015 South 46th Place
Location

10015 South 46th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spanish Mountain Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
FULLY FURNISHED! You will absolutely love this open concept, 2 bed, 2 bath house with vaulted ceilings, renovated kitchen, neutral paint throughout, brand new furniture and so much natural light that make this home cozy and inviting. Centered on a cul-de-sac is only 15 minutes away from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, 12 minutes from to Tempe Diablo Stadium and 10 minutes to Chandler Fashion Center. Grocery stores like sprouts and Trader Joe's are just minutes away. Around this neighborhood you will find golf courses, and some of South Mountain hiking and biking trails are walking distance. Enjoy the dreamy backyard when you want to escape with your view of the mountains. Relax or just have fun playing on your own mini golf, roasting marshmallows or grilling

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10015 S 46TH Place have any available units?
10015 S 46TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10015 S 46TH Place have?
Some of 10015 S 46TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10015 S 46TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
10015 S 46TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10015 S 46TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 10015 S 46TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10015 S 46TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 10015 S 46TH Place offers parking.
Does 10015 S 46TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10015 S 46TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10015 S 46TH Place have a pool?
No, 10015 S 46TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 10015 S 46TH Place have accessible units?
No, 10015 S 46TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10015 S 46TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10015 S 46TH Place has units with dishwashers.
