10015 S 46TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

FULLY FURNISHED! You will absolutely love this open concept, 2 bed, 2 bath house with vaulted ceilings, renovated kitchen, neutral paint throughout, brand new furniture and so much natural light that make this home cozy and inviting. Centered on a cul-de-sac is only 15 minutes away from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, 12 minutes from to Tempe Diablo Stadium and 10 minutes to Chandler Fashion Center. Grocery stores like sprouts and Trader Joe's are just minutes away. Around this neighborhood you will find golf courses, and some of South Mountain hiking and biking trails are walking distance. Enjoy the dreamy backyard when you want to escape with your view of the mountains. Relax or just have fun playing on your own mini golf, roasting marshmallows or grilling