3009 S PIEDRA

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This house has it all! 5 bedroom 3.5 baths! 3 car garage & an RV Gate! Swimming pool & Jacuzzi! Custom built in bar! Large bedrooms! Bedroom downstairs with full bath!. Perfect home for entertaining! Granite counter tops with open floor plan. Stainless appliances. Home must be seen to appreciate!