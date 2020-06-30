All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

3009 S PIEDRA --

3009 South Piedra · No Longer Available
Location

3009 South Piedra, Mesa, AZ 85212
Boulder Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This house has it all! 5 bedroom 3.5 baths! 3 car garage & an RV Gate! Swimming pool & Jacuzzi! Custom built in bar! Large bedrooms! Bedroom downstairs with full bath!. Perfect home for entertaining! Granite counter tops with open floor plan. Stainless appliances. Home must be seen to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 S PIEDRA -- have any available units?
3009 S PIEDRA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 S PIEDRA -- have?
Some of 3009 S PIEDRA --'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 S PIEDRA -- currently offering any rent specials?
3009 S PIEDRA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 S PIEDRA -- pet-friendly?
No, 3009 S PIEDRA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3009 S PIEDRA -- offer parking?
Yes, 3009 S PIEDRA -- offers parking.
Does 3009 S PIEDRA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 S PIEDRA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 S PIEDRA -- have a pool?
Yes, 3009 S PIEDRA -- has a pool.
Does 3009 S PIEDRA -- have accessible units?
No, 3009 S PIEDRA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 S PIEDRA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 S PIEDRA -- has units with dishwashers.

