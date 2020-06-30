3009 S PIEDRA

This house has it all! 5 bedroom 3.5 baths! 3 car garage & an RV Gate! Swimming pool & Jacuzzi! Custom built in bar! Large bedrooms! Bedroom downstairs with full bath!. Perfect home for entertaining! Granite counter tops with open floor plan. Stainless appliances. Home must be seen to appreciate!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
