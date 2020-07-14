All apartments in Mesa
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch

1960 W Keating Ave · (480) 360-4884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive 2 weeks free and waived admin fees on select units. Must Move in by 6/25/2020
Location

1960 W Keating Ave, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 376 · Avail. now

$1,152

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 670 · Avail. now

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 445 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 137 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 476 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aventerra at Dobson Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
hot tub
pool table
volleyball court
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Find your piece of paradise in a stunning 1 or 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Mesa, AZ. Aventerra at Dobson Ranch offers garden-style apartment homes nestled within a quiet residential community close to beautiful parks, globally inspired dining, and all the best shopping. With effortless access to the 101, US-60, and Loop 202, you’ll like your short commute to Arizona State University and major area employers. You’ll love coming home to your desert oasis in the heart of Dobson Ranch. Your spacious apartment home is designed with clean lines, fresh finishes, and a modern approach to convenience and comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aventerra at Dobson Ranch have any available units?
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch has 10 units available starting at $1,134 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Aventerra at Dobson Ranch have?
Some of Aventerra at Dobson Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aventerra at Dobson Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch is offering the following rent specials: Receive 2 weeks free and waived admin fees on select units. Must Move in by 6/25/2020
Is Aventerra at Dobson Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Aventerra at Dobson Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Aventerra at Dobson Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Aventerra at Dobson Ranch offers parking.
Does Aventerra at Dobson Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aventerra at Dobson Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aventerra at Dobson Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Aventerra at Dobson Ranch has a pool.
Does Aventerra at Dobson Ranch have accessible units?
No, Aventerra at Dobson Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Aventerra at Dobson Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, Aventerra at Dobson Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
