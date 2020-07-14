Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center hot tub pool table volleyball court

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Find your piece of paradise in a stunning 1 or 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Mesa, AZ. Aventerra at Dobson Ranch offers garden-style apartment homes nestled within a quiet residential community close to beautiful parks, globally inspired dining, and all the best shopping. With effortless access to the 101, US-60, and Loop 202, you’ll like your short commute to Arizona State University and major area employers. You’ll love coming home to your desert oasis in the heart of Dobson Ranch. Your spacious apartment home is designed with clean lines, fresh finishes, and a modern approach to convenience and comfort.