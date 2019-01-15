All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 2707 S 156TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
2707 S 156TH Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:02 AM

2707 S 156TH Drive

2707 South 156th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2707 South 156th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOOK NO FURTHER!Fresh paint and flooring throughout (no carpet!!), black appliances, eat in kitchen, AND formal dining room. Make this your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 S 156TH Drive have any available units?
2707 S 156TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2707 S 156TH Drive have?
Some of 2707 S 156TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 S 156TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2707 S 156TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 S 156TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2707 S 156TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2707 S 156TH Drive offer parking?
No, 2707 S 156TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2707 S 156TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 S 156TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 S 156TH Drive have a pool?
No, 2707 S 156TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2707 S 156TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 2707 S 156TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 S 156TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 S 156TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 S 156TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 S 156TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College