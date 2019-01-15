Rent Calculator
2707 S 156TH Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:02 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2707 S 156TH Drive
2707 South 156th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2707 South 156th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOOK NO FURTHER!Fresh paint and flooring throughout (no carpet!!), black appliances, eat in kitchen, AND formal dining room. Make this your home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2707 S 156TH Drive have any available units?
2707 S 156TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 2707 S 156TH Drive have?
Some of 2707 S 156TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2707 S 156TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2707 S 156TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 S 156TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2707 S 156TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 2707 S 156TH Drive offer parking?
No, 2707 S 156TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2707 S 156TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 S 156TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 S 156TH Drive have a pool?
No, 2707 S 156TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2707 S 156TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 2707 S 156TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 S 156TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 S 156TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 S 156TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 S 156TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
