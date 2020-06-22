All apartments in Goodyear
2552 North 149th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2552 North 149th Avenue

2552 North 149th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2552 North 149th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
key fob access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
key fob access
move-in-ready home! Located in Rio Paseo, this New Home features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen Counter top, 42'' Upper Kitchen Cabinets, Raised 34 1/2'' Vanities at all Baths, Walk-In Shower at Master Bath with Cultured Marble Surrounds, Separate Sinks at Master Bath, Cultured Marble Vanity Tops at Secondary Baths, Ceiling Fan Pre-wire at Great Room & Bedrms, Tankless Water Heater, Soft Water Loop Pre-plumbed, Electric Garage Door Opener w/2 Remotes, Keyless Entry at Garage, 3'' x 36'' Random Wood Staggered Tile & Upgraded Carpet, Pre-Selected Front Yard Landscape Package & much more! Text only.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 North 149th Avenue have any available units?
2552 North 149th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2552 North 149th Avenue have?
Some of 2552 North 149th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 North 149th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2552 North 149th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 North 149th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2552 North 149th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2552 North 149th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2552 North 149th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2552 North 149th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 North 149th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 North 149th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2552 North 149th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2552 North 149th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2552 North 149th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 North 149th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 North 149th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2552 North 149th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2552 North 149th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
