Glendale, AZ
7305 N. 68th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7305 N. 68th Drive

7305 North 68th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7305 North 68th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
7305 N. 68th Drive Available 02/01/19 -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4643467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 N. 68th Drive have any available units?
7305 N. 68th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7305 N. 68th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7305 N. 68th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 N. 68th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7305 N. 68th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7305 N. 68th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7305 N. 68th Drive does offer parking.
Does 7305 N. 68th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 N. 68th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 N. 68th Drive have a pool?
No, 7305 N. 68th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7305 N. 68th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7305 N. 68th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 N. 68th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 N. 68th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 N. 68th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7305 N. 68th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
