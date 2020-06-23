Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7305 N. 68th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7305 N. 68th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7305 N. 68th Drive
7305 North 68th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7305 North 68th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
7305 N. 68th Drive Available 02/01/19 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4643467)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7305 N. 68th Drive have any available units?
7305 N. 68th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 7305 N. 68th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7305 N. 68th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 N. 68th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7305 N. 68th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7305 N. 68th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7305 N. 68th Drive does offer parking.
Does 7305 N. 68th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 N. 68th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 N. 68th Drive have a pool?
No, 7305 N. 68th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7305 N. 68th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7305 N. 68th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 N. 68th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 N. 68th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 N. 68th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7305 N. 68th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College