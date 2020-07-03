6709 North 59th Drive

Amenities

dogs allowed parking air conditioning some paid utils carpet oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home available for lease. Home is in great conditions with big lot and a lot of parking are .



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/glendale-az?lid=12803361



(RLNE5335418)