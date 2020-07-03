Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6709 North 59th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6709 North 59th Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6709 North 59th Drive
6709 North 59th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6709 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home available for lease. Home is in great conditions with big lot and a lot of parking are .
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/glendale-az?lid=12803361
(RLNE5335418)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6709 North 59th Drive have any available units?
6709 North 59th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6709 North 59th Drive have?
Some of 6709 North 59th Drive's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6709 North 59th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6709 North 59th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 North 59th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6709 North 59th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6709 North 59th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6709 North 59th Drive offers parking.
Does 6709 North 59th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6709 North 59th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 North 59th Drive have a pool?
No, 6709 North 59th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6709 North 59th Drive have accessible units?
No, 6709 North 59th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 North 59th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6709 North 59th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College