All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6709 North 59th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6709 North 59th Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

6709 North 59th Drive

6709 North 59th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6709 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home available for lease. Home is in great conditions with big lot and a lot of parking are .

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/glendale-az?lid=12803361

(RLNE5335418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6709 North 59th Drive have any available units?
6709 North 59th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6709 North 59th Drive have?
Some of 6709 North 59th Drive's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6709 North 59th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6709 North 59th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 North 59th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6709 North 59th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6709 North 59th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6709 North 59th Drive offers parking.
Does 6709 North 59th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6709 North 59th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 North 59th Drive have a pool?
No, 6709 North 59th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6709 North 59th Drive have accessible units?
No, 6709 North 59th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 North 59th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6709 North 59th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College