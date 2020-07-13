All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

Adobe Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
4545 W Beardsley Rd · (602) 362-4527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Schedule A Self Guided or Virtual Tour Today! Lease Now & Receive $300 OFF on Select Apartments!
Location

4545 W Beardsley Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-2070 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,258

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 09-1070 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,258

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 08-1060 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,286

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-2001 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Adobe Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
dog park
hot tub
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat. That's right, you can securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Call or email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $99/month, Carport: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Adobe Ridge have any available units?
Adobe Ridge has 14 units available starting at $1,258 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Adobe Ridge have?
Some of Adobe Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Adobe Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Adobe Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Schedule A Self Guided or Virtual Tour Today! Lease Now & Receive $300 OFF on Select Apartments!
Is Adobe Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Adobe Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Adobe Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Adobe Ridge offers parking.
Does Adobe Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Adobe Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Adobe Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Adobe Ridge has a pool.
Does Adobe Ridge have accessible units?
No, Adobe Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Adobe Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Adobe Ridge has units with dishwashers.

