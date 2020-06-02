All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5241 West Barbara Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5241 West Barbara Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5241 West Barbara Avenue

5241 West Barbara Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5241 West Barbara Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,804 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 West Barbara Avenue have any available units?
5241 West Barbara Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5241 West Barbara Avenue have?
Some of 5241 West Barbara Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 West Barbara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5241 West Barbara Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 West Barbara Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5241 West Barbara Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5241 West Barbara Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5241 West Barbara Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5241 West Barbara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5241 West Barbara Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 West Barbara Avenue have a pool?
No, 5241 West Barbara Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5241 West Barbara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5241 West Barbara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 West Barbara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5241 West Barbara Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College