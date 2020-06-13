Apartment List
AZ
/
maricopa
/
apartments with garage
16 Apartments for rent in Maricopa, AZ with garage

Maricopa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
43914 W WADE Drive
43914 West Wade Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1323 sqft
Furnished home includes everything needed to live comfortably. Internet, Cable, water, gas, electric and trash included with Cap on summer-time electric at $150.00 . Fabulous back yard with pavered patio, artificial grass, BBQ and firepit.

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
19696 N MADISON Circle
19696 North Madison Circle, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2219 sqft
Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home located in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado in Maricopa. This home is just minutes from great golf at The Duke and the community pool, tennis and workout center in the community.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
42360 W ABBEY Road
42360 Abbey Road, Maricopa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2019 sqft
Welcome to your home away from home. This home is fully furnished in the guard, gated 55+ community of Province. Home has split floor plan with master suite on one side and guest bedroom, guest bath and den on the other side of the great room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
43332 W GRIFFIS Drive
43332 Griffis Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2235 sqft
$2000 is non seasonal rental rate - $3000 is seasonal rental rate from September-April. Immaculate and move in ready! This vacation rental is fully furnished and comes complete with everything you will need.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
22641 N GIBSON Drive
22641 N Gibson Road, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2169 sqft
Large single level home located in the sought after Cobblestone Farms subdivision. Split floor plan with a 3 car garage, new wall paint and floor paint. The exterior of the house has fresh paint. Not many available like this one. Come take a look.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
21630 N SUNSET Drive
21630 Sunset Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1909 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Cobblestone Farms is a perfect spot for winter visitors, relocation or family gatherings. A beautiful floor plan with each bedroom in its own zone. The Master is split from the other bedrooms.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive
20150 North Peppermint Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2434 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This rare three bedroom with a desired split floor plan will make your stay in Province Active Adult experience extra special. This corner lot home has only a neighbor on one side. Step inside to a dedicated office space to the right.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
21344 N KARSTEN Drive
21344 Karsten Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1586 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED POOL HOME in a GOLF COMMUNITY! Vacation Rental? Relocation? Between Homes? This home in the community of The Duke Golf Course is one comfortable home away from home.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
36362 Mallorca Avenue
36362 Mallorca Avenue, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1570 sqft
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
45644 W Sky Lane
45644 Sky Lane, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
Sky Lane - Brand new Move-in Ready rental home! This beautiful, single level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on a private North/South lot.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
45763 W Rainbow Drive
45763 Rainbow Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
Rainbow Drive - Brand new Move-in Ready rental home! This beautiful, single level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on a private North/South lot.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40021 W Hayden Drive
40021 Hayden Drive, Maricopa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,549
2200 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22079 N Dietz Drive
22079 North Dietz Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2854 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
41836 W Hillman Drive
41836 W Hillman Dr, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1575 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
46128 W Holly Dr
46128 Holly Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,199
1699 sqft
Amazing home in Maricopa Meadows! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home is a single story (over 1600 sq ft) with stucco walls, 2 car garage, a tile roof, private covered patio, and a cozy back yard.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
43754 W Cahill Drive
43754 Cahill Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
2345 sqft
Appliance Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,345 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
City Guide for Maricopa, AZ

Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train / And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day / Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky / And music meant more than fortune or fame -- From "Hey Willie" by Waylon Jennings

There will be far brighter days when you make your way to Maricopa, Arizona, a small city about 45 minutes south of Phoenix. It is part of Pinal County, though people often assume it is in Maricopa County due to its name. What used to be a pit stop for many travelers on the way to Mexico or San Diego is now a bedroom community that has about 45,000 residents. Help this ever-growing city continue its growth of brighter days by checking out the very affordable homes for rent here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

