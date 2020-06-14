Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Queen Creek, AZ with garage

Queen Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hastings Farms
1 Unit Available
21234 E PECAN Lane
21234 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2294 sqft
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Hastings Farms. The kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets with granite countertops, stainless appliances, a gas range and island.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Queenland Manor
1 Unit Available
21115 E SADDLE Way
21115 East Saddle Way, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1859 sqft
REMOLDED SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN QUEENLAND MANOR. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM & DEN HOME ON 8,000 SQ FT LOT WITH GRASSY BACKYARD.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES --
21346 East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1715 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED home with 2 bedroom + an office that can be a third bedroom. One Story, open floor plan and super neighborhood. Golf and Heated Community all within walking distance.

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
La Sentiero
1 Unit Available
22482 E PECAN Lane
22482 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2482 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Now, this is an unforgettable executive house with every amenity you can dream of. Perfect for the entire family or a group of friends with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including 5 beds and sleeping up to 9.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Sossaman Estates
1 Unit Available
18560 East Strawberry Drive
18560 East Strawberry Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,699
3759 sqft
Beautiful open and spacious 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Plus Bonus Room, and a Loft in Prestigious Sossaman Estates. Formal Living and Dining Room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Cortina
1 Unit Available
18974 East Lark Drive
18974 East Lark Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2545 sqft
$425 OFF First Month's Rent. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. The spacious living area opens to stunning kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island, and upgraded light fixtures! Ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20496 E Colt Dr
20496 East Colt Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2437 sqft
Will Rogers Equestrian Ranch features a community arena & barn that offers daily feeding & stall cleaning perfect for the traveling executive * Community Barn, Arena, pool, basketball court, fire pit, clubhouse, Barn Arena & Trailer parking directly

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Langley Gateway Estates
1 Unit Available
21428 E Roundup Way
21428 East Roundup Way, Queen Creek, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$2,525
3390 sqft
BIG HOUSE in Queen Creek...
Results within 1 mile of Queen Creek

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
3886 S CRICKET Drive
3886 South Cricket Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1828 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in the highly desirable Power Ranch community located in Arizona's highly rated Higley Schools. Power Ranch offers walking trails, tennis courts, community pool & a catch and release lake.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3665 E Lodgepole Drive
3665 East Lodgepole Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1818 sqft
No Application Fees! Like new single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Gilbert home in the Bridges community. This home includes a large family room, living room and separate den / bonus room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Seville
1 Unit Available
6851 S BIRDIE Way
6851 South Birdie Way, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2485 sqft
Exquisite single family residence with 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms, 2608 sf, BRAND NEW CARPET AND INTERIOR PAINT, a SPARKLING POOL with BRAND NEW DECKING, and a fabulous open, family oriented floorplan with ATTACHED CASITA with separate bathroom and

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
4132 E CARRIAGE Court
4132 East Carriage Court, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3080 sqft
FABULOUS HOME IN DESIRABLE POWER RANCH* ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC SIGNLE LEVEL CENTERED IN A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC, SIDES TO A LOVELY GREENBELT W/WALKING PATHS & CLOSE TO PARK* 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH + LARGE DEN W/CLOSET* ISLAND KITCHEN IS CHEFS DELIGHT

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Seville
1 Unit Available
6686 S ST ANDREWS Way
6686 South Saint Andrews Way, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED. Immaculate, bright and cheery home on the Seville Golf Course. Great room floor plan with split bedrooms. Fully furnished with all of the comforts of home. Upgraded tile/ carpeting, light and plumbing fixtures.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
3487 S. Bluejay Dr.
3487 South Bluejay Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2182 sqft
Gilbert 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Rental Home in Power Ranch - R.S.V.P. Realty AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN 2,182 SqFt, 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
3454 S Swan Dr
3454 East Swan Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2181 sqft
Great location,, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Gilbert, 2181 sq ft, 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Queen Creek
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vincenz
27 Units Available
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
40 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Lakewood
5 Units Available
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1691 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Get swept away by the charm of Gilbert, AZ in a single-family detached rental home at BB Living at Higley Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
33 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,400
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
35 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,026
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1360 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
$
24 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
28 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

