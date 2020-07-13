Cooper 202.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub fireplace oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging concierge dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access trash valet volleyball court yoga cats allowed cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Be among the first to live in a brand-new, spacious one- two- or three bedroom apartment homes with designer details and premium interior upgrades which include stainless steel appliances, wood inspired flooring, direct access garages, smart thermostats and USB charging outlets. A refreshing array of resort-style amenities just outside your door, including a breathtaking pool and spa, premium fitness center with yoga studio and volleyball courts to give you the perfect workout. When you are ready to explore the neighborhood, plentiful shopping, outdoor recreation and dining options are just around the corner. We're right off the 202 Santan Freeway offering easy access to connecting freeways, public transportation and 24 hour onsite package concierge for those times you are away! Call or Text today to set your own personal tour of our breath-taking ...