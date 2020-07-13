All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

Cooper 202

Open Now until 6pm
1450 S Cooper Rd · (856) 408-1124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1450 S Cooper Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1066 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 3127 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 2043 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,311

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3107 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit 3106 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,557

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cooper 202.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
cc payments
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Be among the first to live in a brand-new, spacious one- two- or three bedroom apartment homes with designer details and premium interior upgrades which include stainless steel appliances, wood inspired flooring, direct access garages, smart thermostats and USB charging outlets. A refreshing array of resort-style amenities just outside your door, including a breathtaking pool and spa, premium fitness center with yoga studio and volleyball courts to give you the perfect workout. When you are ready to explore the neighborhood, plentiful shopping, outdoor recreation and dining options are just around the corner. We're right off the 202 Santan Freeway offering easy access to connecting freeways, public transportation and 24 hour onsite package concierge for those times you are away! Call or Text today to set your own personal tour of our breath-taking ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for our complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cooper 202 have any available units?
Cooper 202 has 31 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Cooper 202 have?
Some of Cooper 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cooper 202 currently offering any rent specials?
Cooper 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cooper 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, Cooper 202 is pet friendly.
Does Cooper 202 offer parking?
Yes, Cooper 202 offers parking.
Does Cooper 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cooper 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cooper 202 have a pool?
Yes, Cooper 202 has a pool.
Does Cooper 202 have accessible units?
No, Cooper 202 does not have accessible units.
Does Cooper 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, Cooper 202 does not have units with dishwashers.

