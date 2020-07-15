Apartment List
AZ
apache junction
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Apache Junction, AZ with garages

Apache Junction apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins...

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1180 West Diamond Avenue
1180 West Diamond Avenue, Apache Junction, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
This is a lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 bath with views of the superstition mountains from the eat in kitchen. Located Near Ironwood and Southern! Single story home with all kitchen appliances included.
Results within 1 mile of Apache Junction

1 of 77

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive
4075 South Tigre Del Mar Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2900 sqft
This home has panoramic views galore. You will be impressed each time you look outside at the Superstation Mountains. Step inside to a dramatic living room and game table combo. Play some cards or chess with friends or family.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Superstition Mountain
7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7731 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2381 sqft
Available after 4/30/20. Fully furnished, highly upgraded, tastefully decorated, 3-bed room/3-bath including private guest casita.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3836 S Whitman --
3836 South Whitman, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2091 sqft
This is a very nice 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single level east Mesa home in Highland Ridge.
Results within 5 miles of Apache Junction
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
8 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,065
2050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East Apartments is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1615 sqft
Perfectly positioned at the intersection between Route 60 and Route 202. Modern apartment community with extensive leisure amenities. Floor plans feature gourmet island kitchens and private patios or balconies. Apartments come with garage car parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
8 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
$
9 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,324
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Ranch
10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103
10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
Fabulous Condo with Resort Style Living ~ 3 b/2 b condo on the 2nd floor at Coyote Landing gated community. Tons of tasteful upgrades inside. Walk in to a very open split floor plan and notice 20x20 Canyon tile through out.

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10138 E LEGEND Trail
10138 East Legend Trail, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1863 sqft
This elegant townhouse is located in the beautiful Gated and golf course community of Tesoro offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and private patio. Walking distance to golf course, community pool, spa and clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Manor
10422 E Bramble Avenue
10422 East Bramble Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1450 sqft
No Application Fees! Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single level east Mesa home. This home offers tile flooring in all living rooms with upgraded neutral carpeting in bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10342 E APERTURE Avenue
10342 East Aperture Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3034 sqft
4 BD 3 BA 3034 SQ FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN EASTMARK SOUTH IN MESA. LARGE LOT, DEN, GAME ROOM, TANDEM STYLE GARAGE, DOUBLE OVENS, 2 DISHWASHERS,

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1250 S RIALTO Drive
1250 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1227 sqft
Available NOWNatural Light attracts you to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Mesa! Internet/Water/Electric and HOA Fee included; Walk-upstairs from the garage to the large great room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4588 S Avenida Corazon De Oro
4588 S Avenida Corazon De Oro, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
4000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing home with views of Superstition mountain - Property Id: 308763 Golfers Dream Home.Featured in many magazines and graced to cover of luxury homes magazine. Mesmerizing views of Superstition mountain and city views.

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4420 S VENETO --
4420 South Veneto, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3020 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF THE LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -When you enter this magnificent 4 bedroom / 3 bath home you'll know you've found a true home away from home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Desert Uplands
8528 E KAEL Street
8528 East Kael Street, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2108 sqft
Light-filled 3 BR/3 Full Bath open concept in the Gated Community of Mountain Bridge. Chef's kitchen opens to dining area, Fam-Rm and private rear patio. Wall of Glass leads to lush greenery and colorful garden.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Santa Rita Ranch
10219 E OBISPO Avenue
10219 East Obispo Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Come and stay for a short trip or stay for awhile in this easy to love one story home in a great area of Mesa. Popular split floor plan. The entry is inviting as you look right through the house to the resort backyard.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Ranch
2024 S Baldwin #26
2024 S Baldwin, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom two bath condo split floorplan is located in a gated golf course community close to US-60, 202 and shopping.

1 of 26

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2821 S SKYLINE --
2821 South Skyline, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1408 sqft
Perfect rental! Gourmet kitchen boosts with 42'' white Shaker style cabinetry with soft close, Quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, glass top range, refrigerator, oversize pantry and

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Ranch
2024 S BALDWIN --
2024 South Baldwin, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1380 sqft
NO PETS! Great location in Augusta Ranch! Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home plus a den! Downstairs features a great-room for plan, den and half bath! Property is right across from the community pool! Unit has 2 car garage.
City Guide for Apache Junction, AZ

"Apache [Junction] jump on it, jump on it, jump on it." (- Sugar Hill Gang "Apache")

Apache Junction takes up roughly 35 square miles and maintains a population of about 40,000, which allows everyone to spread out and stretch their arms a bit without hitting their neighbor. The population keeps a pretty low-key lifestyle, and many spend the hours between 9 and 5 in the construction, building, or other service industries. Many people find that once they move to Apache Junction, theyre not likely to ever leave. This phenom creates a more stable housing market, the downside of which is the challenge to finding an apartment or home for rent in Apache Junction. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Apache Junction, AZ

Apache Junction apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

