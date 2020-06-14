Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

64 Apartments for rent in San Tan Valley, AZ with garage

San Tan Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
821 E LA PALTA Street
821 E La Palta St, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2343 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the active adult 55+ neighborhood in the master-planned community Trilogy at Encanterra. You'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
88 W SUNDANCE Court
88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1585 sqft
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
423 W GASCON Road
423 West Gascon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1673 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded and Maintained! This lovely 3 Bedroom + Den/Office Home features a Great Room Floor Plan, with Beautiful Pergo Flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3847 E STRATFORD Place
3847 East Stratford Plaza, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1697 sqft
This relaxing 4 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with split floor plan is a perfect home for a family retreat or to share with friends.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3681 E CAMDEN Avenue
3681 Camden Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2014 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Santan Valley. Great covered patio for outdoor living with a large pool to relax in. The pool is not heated, but luckily this is Arizona. Master has double sinks with a shower and tub.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road
32236 Echo Canyon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
668 E TAYLOR Trail
668 East Taylor Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2734 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Exceptional Pool Home w/Stunning Golf ViewsThis great 2 story stunner offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with one bedroom and full bath being on the ground floor for ease and privacy.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
35244 N ZACHARY Road
35244 North Zachary Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1491 sqft
COMPLETELY FURNISHED HOME...JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle
31015 North Orange Blossom Circle, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1765 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. 90 DAY MINIMUM This gorgeous 3 beds/2 baths home is fully furnished with quality upscale furnishings and the ever popular split bedroom floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1223 W. Agrarian Hills Dr.
1223 West Agrarian Hills Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1710 sqft
3 Bedroom San Tan Valley - Beautiful single Story 3 bedroom 2 bath. Great room floor plan. Formal dining and living room. Full master bath room with double sinks. 2 car garage. North/South exposure. No cats. No Smoking. www.rcpmaz.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2702 E Morenci Road
2702 East Morenci Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1772 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1176 W Fruit Tree Ln
1176 West Fruit Tree Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1650 sqft
This home is located in the beautiful Skyline Ranch subdivision! Home has a great and functional floor plan and features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. There are upgrades throughout the home. It is a very nice home and in excellent condition.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1440 E Stirrup Ln
1440 East Stirrup Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1902 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Real wood floors in family room and kitchen. Upgraded neutral carpet elsewhere. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large loft and laundry upstairs.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
4624 W Saddlebush Way
4624 West Saddlebush Way, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1636 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
33308 N Donnelly Wash Way
33308 North Donnelly Wash Way, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1340 sqft
Great San Tan Valley Location at N Donnelly Wash Way and W Hayden Peak Dr. Beautiful 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, single-family house with 1340sq. of living space with a kitchen that includes a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a microwave.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4608 W Saddlebush Way
4608 West Saddlebush Way, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1827 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,827 square feet.

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
2712 W Jasper Butte Dr
2712 West Jasper Butte Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2723 sqft
Two Tone paint PAINT & Spacious Home, All Tile Down Stairs in Desirable San Tan Heights Neighborhood! Cute curb appeal with front porch elevation. Combination living/dining room, Spacious Kitchen W/ Island. Den, powder bath downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of San Tan Valley
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6160 E PARADISE Lane
6160 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Rental with Solar and 2 Golf Courses nearby! Recently built and gently lived in, this home is situated on a corner lot and across from desired green space.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4196 N POTOMAC Drive
4196 North Potomac Drive, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2494 sqft
This beautiful home offers resort style living with all of the amenities & activities that Sun City has to offer including golf, crafts, pickle-ball, indoor lap pool, walking trails, elite gym, putting green, dinners and dances! Private home on the

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
24442 N Shelton Way
24442 Shelton Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
THIS HOME OFFERS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN, FACING NORTH AND SOUTH, FROM ENTRY LARGE FAMILY ROOM FACING WEST, KITCHEN AND DINING AREA FACING EAST. ALL BEDROOMS ON NORTH SIDE. ALL APPLIANCES NON SMOKING.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hastings Farms
1 Unit Available
21234 E PECAN Lane
21234 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2294 sqft
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Hastings Farms. The kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets with granite countertops, stainless appliances, a gas range and island.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

