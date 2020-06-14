Apartment List
187 Apartments for rent in Sun Lakes, AZ with garage

Sun Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9615 E BUD Court
9615 East Bud Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1384 sqft
Available July 5, 2020 thru November 30, 2020. Beautifully remodeled and fully furnished home w/ golf cart included in an award winning Adult community offering resort amenities with all the comforts of home.

Ironwood Country Club
1 Unit Available
10537 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive
10537 East Cedar Waxwing Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2119 sqft
Beautiful home, Private Pool, heated, 3/2 2113 Sq. Ft. single level with 2.5 car garage in gated resort community. Fully furnished. Southwest Chandler in the Sun Lakes community of Oakwood, age restricted to 40+ call agent for details and exceptions.

Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9714 E SHERWOOD Way
9714 East Sherwood Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1823 sqft
Wow, beautiful fully furnished home on the golf course in Sun Lakes. Available NOW thru October 30, 2020 Landlord pays w/s/t TV and Internet service, HOA Dues and taxes!!! North facing golf course view, extensively remodeled home, 1823 sq. ft.

Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
24214 S LAKEWAY Circle NW
24214 Southwest Lakeway Circle, Sun Lakes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3435 sqft
Big Beautiful home on the golf course, 4/3 + Den 3435 sq. ft. Fully furnished Executive Rental, gated community, just south of the new Intel plant in Ocotillo, located in Oakwood community of Sun Lakes, 40+ age restricted.

Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive
10819 East Bellflower Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
This completely remodeled home is one of the nicest in the community. Located in Palo Verde his 2 bedroom plus office home has a great layout with both a formal and eat in dining area.

Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9644 E NACOMA Drive
9644 East Nacoma Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1575 sqft
Oakwood Country Club amenities! This single story villa is in the best interior location on the end with widest green common area views and Mature shade trees. Vaulted ceilings and 180 degrees of windows make this villa light and bright.

Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23804 S VACATION Way
23804 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1572 sqft
Oakwood Country Club Designer Furnished Villa! Absolutely stunning, light and bright single story villa minimum lease length is one month per HOA. Four months minimum if Jan-April leased.

Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23833 S PLEASANT Way
23833 S Pleasant Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
Gorgeous Furnished Villa! Available June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021 by the month or long term.

Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23602 S DESERT DANCE Court
23602 South Desert Dance Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1810 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Enjoy this luxurious home located in Sun Lakes This is a 55+ community has many outdoor amenities including Golf, Tennis, Community Restaurants and more.

Ironwood Country Club
1 Unit Available
24809 South Drifter Drive
24809 South Drifter Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1833 sqft
wow! absolutely gorgeous fully furnished chandler 2/2 home located in prestigious sun lakes adult community with updated paint, tile flooring, like new carpeting, spacious kitchen to living room flow with like new appliances, split master with huge

Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
8837 E Fairway Blvd
8837 East Fairway Boulevard, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1928 sqft
Sun Lakes Golf Course Rental - Come enjoy the AZ sunshine with this amazing rental that backs up to the golf course. Brand NEW Carpet and Paint. This home features 2 beds, 2 baths, large Arizona room, and a den.

Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9050 E OLIVE Lane
9050 East Olive Lane South, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1617 sqft
TOTALLY remodeled and Updated. New Flooring-Granite Counters. Very Open and Beautiful. Living Room and Formal Dining opening up to the Kitchen and Family Room. 2 Bedrooms with new walk in Shower in Master Bath. Golf Cart Shed. Large side Patio.
Verified

$
Octotillo
13 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1058 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

$
33 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.

Balboa Way
1 Unit Available
4351 S Purple Sage Drive
4351 South Purple Sage Drive, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2699 sqft
Gorgeous lakefront single story 2936 SqFt home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms along with private, heated infinity pool, above ground spa, paddle boat and gated community PLUS 3 car garage.

Oakwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
5161 S COTTON Drive
5161 Cotton Drive, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3128 sqft
Highly desired Ocotillo area located in the Oakwood Lakes community.

1 Unit Available
1471 W Bartlett Way
1471 West Bartlett Way, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2524 sqft
Highly upgraded home with a gorgeous backyard! Fully furnished and stocked, open layout with gorgeous kitchen, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, breakfast bar and a formal dining room.

1 Unit Available
225 E Mead Drive
225 East Mead Drive, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2305 sqft
Highly upgraded Executive or Seasonal Rental with a resort style backyard in beautiful Southshore Village, Chandler, Arizona.

Fulton Ranch
1 Unit Available
4777 S FULTON RANCH Boulevard
4777 S Fulton Ranch Blvd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a Luxury gated community surrounded by a beautiful lake! This upscale townhouse offers 2 bedrooms l 2 full bathrooms l Kitchen with stainless steel appliances,granite counter top & a kitchen island.

Los Vistoso
1 Unit Available
743 E TORREY PINES Place
743 East Torrey Pines Place, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2458 sqft
TPT tax is 1.5%. FULLY FURNISHED HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN. MASTER ON SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, OTHER TWO BEDROOMS ON EAST SIDE OF HOME. TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 Unit Available
1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive
1926 West Grand Canyon Drive, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1953 sqft
Ocotillo is one of the premier communities in beautiful Chandler, Arizona. Golf, green spaces, close proximity to 3 freeways, shopping, sports and more. This almost new 2017 home is located in Via del Lago gated community.

Fulton Ranch
1 Unit Available
4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078
4777 Southwest Fulton Ranch Boulevard, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 Available 08/17/20 Luxurious Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in Serenity Shores - This condo has been set up for specifically for guests. You won't find personal belongings in the unit.

1 Unit Available
685 W KAIBAB Place
685 West Kaibab Place, Chandler, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,890
3702 sqft
Stunning & move-in ready home in the most-desired neighborhood in Chandler- Fulton Ranch. This house is in Monterey Bay, a single-level only subdivision, set in the master-planned community with 28 acres of lakes, numerous parks, 3.
Verified

Fox Crossing
9 Units Available
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1182 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
City Guide for Sun Lakes, AZ

"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train / And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day / Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky / And music meant more than fortune or fame" -- From "Hey Willie" by Waylon Jennings

Sun Lakes is a census-designated place about a half hour away from Phoenix. But more than that, it's an active adult community. Whatever your age bracket, you should start your search for housing for rent today. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sun Lakes, AZ

Sun Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

