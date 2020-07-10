6426 South Nash Way

Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities garage

wow! gorgeous single level chandler 3/2 home with like new carpet, premium lot, updated paint, split master, huge back yard, great 2 car garage, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.