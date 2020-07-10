All apartments in Chandler
6426 South Nash Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6426 South Nash Way

6426 South Nash Way · No Longer Available
Location

6426 South Nash Way, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
wow! gorgeous single level chandler 3/2 home with like new carpet, premium lot, updated paint, split master, huge back yard, great 2 car garage, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6426 South Nash Way have any available units?
6426 South Nash Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 6426 South Nash Way currently offering any rent specials?
6426 South Nash Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6426 South Nash Way pet-friendly?
No, 6426 South Nash Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6426 South Nash Way offer parking?
Yes, 6426 South Nash Way offers parking.
Does 6426 South Nash Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6426 South Nash Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6426 South Nash Way have a pool?
No, 6426 South Nash Way does not have a pool.
Does 6426 South Nash Way have accessible units?
No, 6426 South Nash Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6426 South Nash Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6426 South Nash Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6426 South Nash Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6426 South Nash Way does not have units with air conditioning.

