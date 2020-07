Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly cc payments hot tub internet access

Exciting things are happening at Avana River Ranch. Modern and inviting renovations are underway at this boutique-style apartment community, and all at once youre transported to a private and secluded sanctuary. Time moves slower. Light dapples the gracious trees and glimmers on the fountains. Youre home. At Avana River Ranch, serenity and convenience coincide, from its central location to the peaceful setting and carefully considered amenities that meet all your needs.