3841 W ELGIN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This Gorgeous Remodeled Home located in popular Hearthstone is nestled on a quiet street and has ALL the attention to detail in ALL the right places. The 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home is much larger than you would imagine with a formal entry featuring a formal living and dining room with vaulted ceiling! The updated Chef's Kitchen is the center of the Home featuring upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, Quartz Countertops, smooth glass cooktop and a subway backsplash. The kitchen overlooks the large family room, perfect for movie night.. PASS THE POPCORN!! The large master suite with plenty of space to unwind features a modern master bath with walk-in shower. Did I mention the HUGE walk-in CLOSET? That's right, plenty of closet space!! The extended covered patio overlooks artificial turf and mature landscaping, perfect for your 4 legged family member. You won't want to leave.. Perfection at your fingertips, Welcome Home!