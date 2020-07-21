All apartments in Chandler
3841 W ELGIN Street
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM

3841 W ELGIN Street

3841 West Elgin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3841 West Elgin Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This Gorgeous Remodeled Home located in popular Hearthstone is nestled on a quiet street and has ALL the attention to detail in ALL the right places. The 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home is much larger than you would imagine with a formal entry featuring a formal living and dining room with vaulted ceiling! The updated Chef's Kitchen is the center of the Home featuring upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, Quartz Countertops, smooth glass cooktop and a subway backsplash. The kitchen overlooks the large family room, perfect for movie night.. PASS THE POPCORN!! The large master suite with plenty of space to unwind features a modern master bath with walk-in shower. Did I mention the HUGE walk-in CLOSET? That's right, plenty of closet space!! The extended covered patio overlooks artificial turf and mature landscaping, perfect for your 4 legged family member. You won't want to leave.. Perfection at your fingertips, Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 W ELGIN Street have any available units?
3841 W ELGIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 W ELGIN Street have?
Some of 3841 W ELGIN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 W ELGIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
3841 W ELGIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 W ELGIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 3841 W ELGIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3841 W ELGIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 3841 W ELGIN Street offers parking.
Does 3841 W ELGIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 W ELGIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 W ELGIN Street have a pool?
No, 3841 W ELGIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 3841 W ELGIN Street have accessible units?
No, 3841 W ELGIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 W ELGIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 W ELGIN Street has units with dishwashers.
