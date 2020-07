Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath south Chandler home - large open floor plan! This Chandler home has much to offer - large open living/dining room with a separate family room. The kitchen has a dinette, island/bfast bar, lots of cabinets/counter space, and black appliances. The large master suite has an updated bathroom vanity area and spacious walk-in closet. The backyard has a covered patio.