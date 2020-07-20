1943 E TORREY PINES Lane

Amenities

Public Remarks: Available August 1 GOLF COURSE This home is a charming PINEHURST model one of mose desired MODELS, UNfurninshe which is a 2 bdrm, 2bth that shows the owner TLC..Neutral colors,carport w/extra storage.One carport with storage area ONE TENANT MUST BE 55 or older to rent in SunBird. Enjoy the SunBird Golf Resort 55+ lifestyle complete with clubhouse/restaurant, pool,spa,fitness center,tennis,18 hole golf course,library and so much more!Utilities NOT included in rental price. 12 month rental minimum! SEE TODAY