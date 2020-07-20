All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1943 E TORREY PINES Lane
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:00 AM

1943 E TORREY PINES Lane

1943 East Torrey Pines Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1943 East Torrey Pines Lane, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sunbird Golf Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Public Remarks: Available August 1 GOLF COURSE This home is a charming PINEHURST model one of mose desired MODELS, UNfurninshe which is a 2 bdrm, 2bth that shows the owner TLC..Neutral colors,carport w/extra storage.One carport with storage area ONE TENANT MUST BE 55 or older to rent in SunBird. Enjoy the SunBird Golf Resort 55+ lifestyle complete with clubhouse/restaurant, pool,spa,fitness center,tennis,18 hole golf course,library and so much more!Utilities NOT included in rental price. 12 month rental minimum! SEE TODAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane have any available units?
1943 E TORREY PINES Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane have?
Some of 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1943 E TORREY PINES Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane offers parking.
Does 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane has a pool.
Does 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane have accessible units?
No, 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1943 E TORREY PINES Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College