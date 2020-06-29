1011 N Layman Ct

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!!! - NEW PAINT AND CARPET!! Gorgeous 2 bedroom (PLUS DEN) and 2 bath home.The large entry way welcomes you into home. The large family room is filled with natural light open to the kitchen. The kitchen has white colored cabinets with lots of counter space and a breakfast bar open to the dining area. All rooms are spacious with carpet and large windows to fill the room with fresh air. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, dual sinks in master bathroom and shower separate from tub. As you walk out to the backyard enjoy some fresh air under the large covered patio open to a huge backyard great for entertainment or relax and cool off in the pool. POOL & LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT!! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



