All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1011 N Layman Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1011 N Layman Ct
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

1011 N Layman Ct

1011 North Layman Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
The Provinces
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1011 North Layman Court, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Provinces

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - NEW PAINT AND CARPET!! Gorgeous 2 bedroom (PLUS DEN) and 2 bath home.The large entry way welcomes you into home. The large family room is filled with natural light open to the kitchen. The kitchen has white colored cabinets with lots of counter space and a breakfast bar open to the dining area. All rooms are spacious with carpet and large windows to fill the room with fresh air. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, dual sinks in master bathroom and shower separate from tub. As you walk out to the backyard enjoy some fresh air under the large covered patio open to a huge backyard great for entertainment or relax and cool off in the pool. POOL & LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT!! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5420148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 N Layman Ct have any available units?
1011 N Layman Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 N Layman Ct have?
Some of 1011 N Layman Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 N Layman Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1011 N Layman Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 N Layman Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 N Layman Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1011 N Layman Ct offer parking?
No, 1011 N Layman Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1011 N Layman Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 N Layman Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 N Layman Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1011 N Layman Ct has a pool.
Does 1011 N Layman Ct have accessible units?
No, 1011 N Layman Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 N Layman Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 N Layman Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College