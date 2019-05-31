All apartments in Buckeye
25735 W Saint Charles Court
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

25735 W Saint Charles Court

25735 West St Charles Court · No Longer Available
Location

25735 West St Charles Court, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,326 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE4924278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25735 W Saint Charles Court have any available units?
25735 W Saint Charles Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25735 W Saint Charles Court have?
Some of 25735 W Saint Charles Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25735 W Saint Charles Court currently offering any rent specials?
25735 W Saint Charles Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25735 W Saint Charles Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 25735 W Saint Charles Court is pet friendly.
Does 25735 W Saint Charles Court offer parking?
Yes, 25735 W Saint Charles Court offers parking.
Does 25735 W Saint Charles Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25735 W Saint Charles Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25735 W Saint Charles Court have a pool?
Yes, 25735 W Saint Charles Court has a pool.
Does 25735 W Saint Charles Court have accessible units?
No, 25735 W Saint Charles Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25735 W Saint Charles Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25735 W Saint Charles Court has units with dishwashers.
