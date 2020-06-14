108 Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ with garage
Grab your own little portion of the wild, wild, West by renting an apartment in Buckeye, AZ. It's a true flashback to the days when cowboys reigned supreme and the rugged outback was a familiar scene. And just think, you don't even have to wear spurs (unless you want to).
Home to 50,950 people, Buckeye is a suburb located in Maricopa County, Arizona, and the 17th largest community in Arizona. You might want to pack the sunglasses and the trusty sunhat because it can get very hot in Buckeye. The average temperature for July is a sweltering 97.5°F, while the low for December is 52.4°F. See more
Buckeye apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.