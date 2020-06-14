Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:46 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ with garage

Buckeye apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
25645 W ST CATHERINE Avenue
25645 West St Catherine Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1862 sqft
CORNER LOT! THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH A DEN. BRIGHT, OPEN, GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM AS WELL. LARGE TILE IN THE KITCHEN & GREAT ROOM. BACKYARD EXITS FROM MASTER BEDROOM, GREAT ROOM & THE GARAGE. NICE COVERED PATIO.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3713 N 292ND Lane
3713 North 292nd Lane, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2229 sqft
NEW PICTURES AND OPTIONAL FURNISHED OR NOTThis home is partially furnished. One king bed and 4 full size beds.Surprising right from the start! A great home in the beautiful community of Tartesso - it's worth the drive.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sundance
1 Unit Available
23261 W LASSO Lane
23261 West Lasso Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1443 sqft
FOR 55+ ACTIVE ADULTS**THIS HOME HAS DESERT FRONT AND BACK FOR EASY CARE** VAULTED CEILINGS AND OPEN ARCHES**ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED**ALLOW THE TILED FOYER TO DRAW YOU IN**BREAKFAST ROOM TO FRONT OF HOME WITH LOVELY BAY WINDOW AND PLANTATION

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sundance
1 Unit Available
22026 W PIMA Street
22026 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1635 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ONE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM HOME***CORNER LOT ACROSS FROM A PARK FOR THE KIDS AND PETS TO PLAY***TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES WITH SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS***ALL APPL INCLUDED***FORMAL DINING AND KITCHEN EATING AREAS***EXTENDED

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Verrado
1 Unit Available
20734 W DELANEY Drive
20734 West Delaney Drive, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2552 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20734 W DELANEY Drive in Buckeye. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
20319 N 264TH Avenue
20319 North 264th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2527 sqft
RATES ARE MAY-SEPT. $2200.00 PER MONTH, OCT-DEC $3000.00 PER MONTH, JAN-APRIL $3,800.00 PER MONTH..HOME IS RENTED FROM APRIL 1ST 2020 TO SEPT. 30TH,2020.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
20193 N 263RD Drive
20193 N 263rd Dr, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2323 sqft
HOME IS RENTED FROM MARCH 22ND TO SEPT. 30, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful Fiesta model in the highly desired Sun City Festival. Rare unfurnished full time rental or short term while your home is being built.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Festival Foothills
1 Unit Available
20257 N 260TH Drive
20257 North 260th Drive, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3046 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Magnificent home and floor plan. Very popular home with an open plan and the master bedroom downstairs. Plan enters to a combined formal living and dining area as well as a den.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
26731 W PONTIAC Drive
26731 West Pontiac Drive, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1373 sqft
Beautifully appointed fully FURNISHED rental home in the high demand active adult community Sun City Festival. This stylish home features large bedrooms, master w/a king sized bed, 2nd bedroom w/queen bed, & den w/twin size futon.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3227 N 302nd Court
3227 North 302nd Court, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1673 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westpark
1 Unit Available
25825 W Crown King Road
25825 West Crown King Road, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
2314 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sundance
1 Unit Available
1030 S 239th Lane
1030 South 239th Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1681 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30157 W Flower St
30157 West Flower Street, Buckeye, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
3548 sqft
HUGE 5 bedroom + 3.5 Bath over 3500+ SQFT!! + Loft. Bedrooms are very large with walk in closets. Master bedroom in downstairs. Huge loft upstairs.

1 of 40

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue
20604 West Hazelwood Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2683 sqft
For Sale or Lease- Entering through the private courtyard, you will feel the difference this Pathfinder floor plan offers.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
55 N 197th Dr
55 North 197th Drive, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1980 sqft
Available now! Brand new- never lived in! 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom plus DEN with beautiful white cabinets through with marble quartz countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, refrigerator & ceiling fans included .

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Watson Estates
1 Unit Available
23790 W HARRISON Drive
23790 West Harrison Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2075 sqft
Beautiful home in Watson Estates. Formal living and dining rooms, family room plus den, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! Kitchen with large island, pantry and plenty of cabinetry. Master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Rancho Vista
1 Unit Available
24757 W Vista Norte Street
24757 West Vista Norte Street, Buckeye, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,659
2894 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 33

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
24818 W Huntington Drive
24818 West Huntington Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1325 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,325 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Buckeye

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue
19350 West Minnezona Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3121 sqft
IMMACULATE! PRIVACY! This incredible newly furnished vacation home is a must see! As you pull up you will notice it's grand curb appeal & front porch. You will enter into the beautiful foyer leading to the living room with fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18514 W Getty Dr
18514 West Getty Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1967 sqft
Gorgeous home in NEW subdivision Las Brisas in Goodyear - Gorgeous tile in this like new home (barely a year old) in Goodyear. This home has a tandem garage with 3 spaces, water softener, RO, and 3 full baths.

1 of 36

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
West Phoenix Estates
1 Unit Available
30330 W LATHAM Street
30330 West Latham Street, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1830 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HORSE PROPERTY IN BUCKEYE! THIS AMAZING FAMILY HOME SITS PERFECTLY ON A LITTLE OVER AN ACRE.
Results within 5 miles of Buckeye
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Centerra
18 Units Available
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,074
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,177
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1244 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.
City Guide for Buckeye, AZ

Grab your own little portion of the wild, wild, West by renting an apartment in Buckeye, AZ. It's a true flashback to the days when cowboys reigned supreme and the rugged outback was a familiar scene. And just think, you don't even have to wear spurs (unless you want to).

Home to 50,950 people, Buckeye is a suburb located in Maricopa County, Arizona, and the 17th largest community in Arizona. You might want to pack the sunglasses and the trusty sunhat because it can get very hot in Buckeye. The average temperature for July is a sweltering 97.5°F, while the low for December is 52.4°F. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

