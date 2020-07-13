64 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3701 N 309TH Drive
3701 N 309th Dr, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1712 sqft
Brand New, never lived in FOUR bedroom, 2 bath home in popular Tartesso!! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove opens up to a large greatroom in the center of the home.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
21385 W Monte Vista Rd
21385 West Monte Vista Road, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1395 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Watson Estates
23827 W Yavapai St
23827 West Yavapai Street, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1325 sqft
Great home for the money in Buckeye! All appliances! - VERY BEAUTIFUL RENTAL!! Very clean home with custom paint throughout. All appliances, even a Washer/Dryer included.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
22651 W Pima St
22651 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1424 sqft
This perfect 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
30197 West Verde Lane
30197 West Verde Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1559 sqft
Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LGGC6qxq1CN Located Near Sun Valley Pkwy and Thomas Rd. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is the bright, clean with low maintenance landscaping.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
23273 West Pima Street
23273 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1535 sqft
This charming home with great room floor plan offering 4 bedrooms & 2 baths with 1535 SqFt.

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Blue Horizons
55 N 197th Dr
55 North 197th Drive, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1980 sqft
Available now! Brand new- never lived in! 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom plus DEN with beautiful white cabinets through with marble quartz countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, refrigerator & ceiling fans included .

Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
9068 South 254th Drive
9068 South 254th Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1795 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
233 S. 223rd. Ave.
233 South 223rd Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1831 sqft
SUNDANCE COMMUNITY IN BUCKEYE - CONTEMPORARY 2 STORY HOME HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. LARGE TILED FLOOR AND CARPET IN ALL THE BEDROOMS. MASTER BEDROOM ON THE 1ST LEVEL. A LARGE LOFT AREA AND 3 BEDROOMS ON THE 2ND LEVEL.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Blue Horizons
19963 W BUCHANAN Street
19963 West Buchanan Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2172 sqft
***BRAND NEW HOME *** you can be the first to live in this gorgeous, highly upgraded super energy efficient home.
Results within 1 mile of Buckeye

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
West Phoenix Estates
30330 W LATHAM Street
30330 West Latham Street, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1830 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HORSE PROPERTY IN BUCKEYE! THIS AMAZING FAMILY HOME SITS PERFECTLY ON A LITTLE OVER AN ACRE.
Results within 5 miles of Buckeye
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
238 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1022 sqft
At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Palm Valley West
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1221 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,328
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1244 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
19 Units Available
Centerra
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,079
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
10895 S DREAMY Drive
10895 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1777 sqft
Whether you're here on vacation escaping the cold in your home state or you are between homes and just need a short term stay, this fully furnished home is an awesome short term rental.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Wildflower Ranch
16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street
16041 West Desert Bloom Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1557 sqft
Come and enjoy this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a neighborhood with parks, corner lot and your own private pool, $100 pool service on top of the lease amount will be added, new carpet, fresh paint, new ceiling fans, tile in all the right places.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
16154 W Devonshire Ave
16154 West Devonshire Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1922 sqft
16154 W Devonshire Ave Available 08/03/20 Location! Location! Location! Highly sought after area of Goodyear! - Available 8/3.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
11530 S MORNINGSIDE Drive
11530 Morningside Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2256 sqft
Spacious RENTAL includes pool and gardener !! NOT PET FRIENDLY3 bedroom plus den / office offers 2 bath and a pebbletech pool with water fall - corner lot - north south exposure and gorgeous mountain views - Popular spacious Jamaica model with

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Trails
250 N 166th Ln
250 North 166th Lane, Goodyear, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2682 sqft
5 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced pool and spa in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced in pool and spa on one level in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20631 W TELEGRAM PATH Road
20631 West Telegram Path, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
QUITE COUNTRY LIVING IN 3/4 ACRE. Home with 2 bedrooms, one bath. Open floor plan updated new kitchen in 2019, new cabinets, new carpet, new AC/Heating mini splits. Owner does not want cats or any farm animals. Up to 2 horses on property $100.
Results within 10 miles of Buckeye
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
1 Unit Available
Marley Park
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.

July 2020 Buckeye Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Buckeye Rent Report. Buckeye rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buckeye rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Buckeye rent trends were flat over the past month

Buckeye rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Buckeye stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,226 for a two-bedroom. Buckeye's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Buckeye, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.9% over the past year.

    Buckeye rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Buckeye, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buckeye is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Buckeye's median two-bedroom rent of $1,226 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Buckeye's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buckeye than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Buckeye.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

