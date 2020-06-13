174 Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sundance
1 Unit Available
23261 W LASSO Lane
23261 West Lasso Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1443 sqft
FOR 55+ ACTIVE ADULTS**THIS HOME HAS DESERT FRONT AND BACK FOR EASY CARE** VAULTED CEILINGS AND OPEN ARCHES**ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED**ALLOW THE TILED FOYER TO DRAW YOU IN**BREAKFAST ROOM TO FRONT OF HOME WITH LOVELY BAY WINDOW AND PLANTATION

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
25645 W ST CATHERINE Avenue
25645 West St Catherine Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1862 sqft
CORNER LOT! THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH A DEN. BRIGHT, OPEN, GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM AS WELL. LARGE TILE IN THE KITCHEN & GREAT ROOM. BACKYARD EXITS FROM MASTER BEDROOM, GREAT ROOM & THE GARAGE. NICE COVERED PATIO.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sundance
1 Unit Available
702 S 223RD Drive
702 South 223rd Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1238 sqft
CLEAN 3 bedroom 2 bath home, open floor plan with separate living and family rooms, vaulted ceilings, kitchen appliances included, covered patio, low maintenance landscape, golf community, close to parks and shopping.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3701 N 309TH Drive
3701 N 309th Dr, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1712 sqft
Brand New, never lived in FOUR bedroom, 2 bath home in popular Tartesso!! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove opens up to a large greatroom in the center of the home.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3713 N 292ND Lane
3713 North 292nd Lane, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2229 sqft
NEW PICTURES AND OPTIONAL FURNISHED OR NOTThis home is partially furnished. One king bed and 4 full size beds.Surprising right from the start! A great home in the beautiful community of Tartesso - it's worth the drive.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sundance
1 Unit Available
22026 W PIMA Street
22026 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1635 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ONE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM HOME***CORNER LOT ACROSS FROM A PARK FOR THE KIDS AND PETS TO PLAY***TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES WITH SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS***ALL APPL INCLUDED***FORMAL DINING AND KITCHEN EATING AREAS***EXTENDED

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Verrado
1 Unit Available
20537 W TERRACE Lane
20537 West Terrace Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20537 W TERRACE Lane in Buckeye. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
19968 W HARRISON Street
19968 West Harrison Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2650 sqft
**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS**This home offers 2 master suites, one large master bedroom and a second smaller suite, both split from each other and the other 2 bedrooms! Total of 4 Bedrooms plus office, 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
496 S 200TH Avenue
496 South 200th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2650 sqft
**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS**This home offers 2 master suites, one large master bedroom and a second smaller suite, both split from each other and the other 2 bedrooms! Total of 4 Bedrooms plus office, 3.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
19739 W ADAMS Street
19739 West Adams Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1968 sqft
***BRAND NEW BUILD TO RENT*** Brand new home is ready to move in! 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus a den with 1968 sq feet, open concept floor plan, split bedroom design. This home comes with all new appliances including the washer/dryer and fridge.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sonoran Vista
1 Unit Available
23609 W Chipman Road
23609 West Chipman Road, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1623 sqft
This cute home with welcoming front porch is move in ready and has upgraded appliances and kitchen peninsular. Black on Black appliances, larger tile in all the right places, 2 inch blinds, vaulted ceilings and rosewood cabinets in the kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
26881 W UTOPIA Road
26881 West Utopia Road, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1705 sqft
HOME IS RENTED APRIL 1 2020 TO MARCH 31ST 2021. Beautiful home in Sun City Festival 55 plus community. This beautiful home features, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 2 bedrooms have private bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
20193 N 263RD Drive
20193 N 263rd Dr, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2323 sqft
HOME IS RENTED FROM MARCH 22ND TO SEPT. 30, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful Fiesta model in the highly desired Sun City Festival. Rare unfurnished full time rental or short term while your home is being built.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
20319 N 264TH Avenue
20319 North 264th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2527 sqft
RATES ARE MAY-SEPT. $2200.00 PER MONTH, OCT-DEC $3000.00 PER MONTH, JAN-APRIL $3,800.00 PER MONTH..HOME IS RENTED FROM APRIL 1ST 2020 TO SEPT. 30TH,2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Watson Estates
1 Unit Available
1429 S 237TH Lane
1429 South 237th Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1571 sqft
UPDATE: CURRENTLY LEASED THROUGH June, 2020. First time rental with brand new furniture in this beautifully remodeled Sundance home. Owner isn't able to use it this winter so come enjoy some time in the sun.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sundance
1 Unit Available
1283 S 225TH Lane
1283 South 225th Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1714 sqft
Nicely appointed remodeled vacation home. New ceramic floors in all the common area's, new carpet in the bedrooms. New paint throughout. New furniture in all rooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
26824 W POTTER Drive
26824 West Potter Drive, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2092 sqft
Peak seasonal rate (Oct-April) $3,500. Off peak (May-Sept) $2,500. Beautiful Destiny model in Sun City Festival. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office.Large eat in kitchen and open family room area. Large master bedroom and bath.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
26237 W MATTHEW Drive
26237 W Matthew Dr, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1646 sqft
RATES ARE MAY TO DEC. $1,800 AND JAN-APRIL $3,000.00. Beautiful home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office area. Split master floor plan. Open kitchen with eat in area and breakfast bar. Master bath with double sinks and walk in shower.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
27490 W MOHAWK Lane
27490 West Mohawk Lane, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1846 sqft
Beautiful home in Sun City Festival 55 plus community. This beautiful home features, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office/den. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in area that is open to the family room. Large master bedroom and bath.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
26801 W ROSS Avenue
26801 West Ross Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1612 sqft
Peak season is Oct-April at $2,800 per month and off peak at $2,000 per month is May-September. Rent includes all utilities during peak season, including basic cable. Expanded cable available at Tenants cost.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
21325 N 264TH Lane
21325 N 264th Ln, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2040 sqft
RATES ARE MAY TO SEPT $1,800 PER MONTH, OCT TO DEC $2,500.00 AND JAN-APRIL $3,000.00. Beautiful new home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floorplan. Large open kitchen that opens to living room and eat in area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Festival Foothills
1 Unit Available
20257 N 260TH Drive
20257 North 260th Drive, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3046 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Magnificent home and floor plan. Very popular home with an open plan and the master bedroom downstairs. Plan enters to a combined formal living and dining area as well as a den.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
26731 W PONTIAC Drive
26731 West Pontiac Drive, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1373 sqft
Beautifully appointed fully FURNISHED rental home in the high demand active adult community Sun City Festival. This stylish home features large bedrooms, master w/a king sized bed, 2nd bedroom w/queen bed, & den w/twin size futon.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3227 N 302nd Court
3227 North 302nd Court, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1673 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
City Guide for Buckeye, AZ

Grab your own little portion of the wild, wild, West by renting an apartment in Buckeye, AZ. It's a true flashback to the days when cowboys reigned supreme and the rugged outback was a familiar scene. And just think, you don't even have to wear spurs (unless you want to).

Home to 50,950 people, Buckeye is a suburb located in Maricopa County, Arizona, and the 17th largest community in Arizona. You might want to pack the sunglasses and the trusty sunhat because it can get very hot in Buckeye. The average temperature for July is a sweltering 97.5°F, while the low for December is 52.4°F. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Buckeye, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Buckeye renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

