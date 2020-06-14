Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

47 Furnished Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3713 N 292ND Lane
3713 North 292nd Lane, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2229 sqft
NEW PICTURES AND OPTIONAL FURNISHED OR NOTThis home is partially furnished. One king bed and 4 full size beds.Surprising right from the start! A great home in the beautiful community of Tartesso - it's worth the drive.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
26801 W ROSS Avenue
26801 West Ross Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1612 sqft
Peak season is Oct-April at $2,800 per month and off peak at $2,000 per month is May-September. Rent includes all utilities during peak season, including basic cable. Expanded cable available at Tenants cost.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sundance
1 Unit Available
1283 S 225TH Lane
1283 South 225th Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1714 sqft
Nicely appointed remodeled vacation home. New ceramic floors in all the common area's, new carpet in the bedrooms. New paint throughout. New furniture in all rooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
26824 W POTTER Drive
26824 West Potter Drive, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2092 sqft
Peak seasonal rate (Oct-April) $3,500. Off peak (May-Sept) $2,500. Beautiful Destiny model in Sun City Festival. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office.Large eat in kitchen and open family room area. Large master bedroom and bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Watson Estates
1 Unit Available
1429 S 237TH Lane
1429 South 237th Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1571 sqft
UPDATE: CURRENTLY LEASED THROUGH June, 2020. First time rental with brand new furniture in this beautifully remodeled Sundance home. Owner isn't able to use it this winter so come enjoy some time in the sun.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
26731 W PONTIAC Drive
26731 West Pontiac Drive, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1373 sqft
Beautifully appointed fully FURNISHED rental home in the high demand active adult community Sun City Festival. This stylish home features large bedrooms, master w/a king sized bed, 2nd bedroom w/queen bed, & den w/twin size futon.
Results within 1 mile of Buckeye

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue
19350 West Minnezona Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3121 sqft
IMMACULATE! PRIVACY! This incredible newly furnished vacation home is a must see! As you pull up you will notice it's grand curb appeal & front porch. You will enter into the beautiful foyer leading to the living room with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Buckeye

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
10859 S DREAMY Drive
10859 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1777 sqft
Available September 1, 2020. Enjoy all that Arizona has to offer! This home is located in the amazing master planned community of Estrella where you can go golfing, hiking, biking or take a stroll around the 72 acres of lakes.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
13308 S 176TH Avenue
13308 South 176th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1420 sqft
Furnished Rental Available - Estrella Mountain Ranch - golfing, fishing, boating, hiking, biking, and right down the street from the Goodyear Spring Training Baseball Facility.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
10895 S DREAMY Drive
10895 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1777 sqft
Whether you're here on vacation escaping the cold in your home state or you are between homes and just need a short term stay, this fully furnished home is an awesome short term rental.

1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
10823 S DREAMY Drive
10823 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1800 sqft
Available Sept 1st,19. Villa Lux offers most desirable LOCATION - South Lake Views by front door. Fully furnished for relaxing VACATION or convenient short term rental.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
10583 S 175TH Avenue
10583 South 175th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1629 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: $2000/MONTH INCL POOL, LANDSCAPING, ALL UTILITIES (EVEN WIFI) EXCEPT ELECTRICITY! Enjoy this beautiful FURNISHED home on a private lot in the award winning community of Estrella Mountain Ranch * Amenities include 72-acres of lake,

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
12643 S 175TH Avenue
12643 South 175th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1679 sqft
SUMMER RATE $1600 FOR JUNE, JULY AND AUGUST WITH $100 CAP ON ELECTRICITY! BEAUTIFUL Fully Furnished home in Estrella Mountain Ranch! *3 bedroom, 2 bathroom* Open concept * Vaulted ceilings *Tile in high traffic areas *Great room with fireplace

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pueblo Verde
1 Unit Available
16044 W COCOPAH Street
16044 West Cocopah Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2223 sqft
Looking for short term rental? Perfect for relocation or need for short term stay! Glenmont Estates Community. Home of white picket fences and Lush Park like common areas to relax you. Property is Fully furnished including dishes and linens.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17965 W VERDIN Road
17965 West Verdin Road, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2073 sqft
1 Month Furnished Rental - 10/01 thru 10/31/2020 ! NO EXTENSIONS past 10/31.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15673 W Earll Dr
15673 West Earll Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1671 sqft
Greenbriar - - Stunning 2 Bedroom +Den home overlooking the Tuscany Falls Golf Course. Beautifully decorated with a designers touch. Wet Bar off living room which features a large sectional, great for entertaining.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
18075 W Saltsage Dr
18075 West Saltsage Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1761 sqft
Fully furnished home in 55+ Canta Mia community inside Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This awesome SOLAR home is located inside the guarded and gated age restricted community of Canta Mia.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Canyon Trails
1 Unit Available
16438 W La Ventilla Way
16438 West La Ventilla Way, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2270 sqft
This beautiful FULLY FURNISHED RENTS FOR ONE MONTH OR MORE.
Results within 10 miles of Buckeye
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Palm Valley
25 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Happy Trails Resort
1 Unit Available
17200 W BELL Road
17200 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2145 sqft
INCREDIBLE GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS! A BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED HOME IN HAPPY TRAILS FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE AND SCREENED IN ARIZONA ROOM.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14786 W Escondido Place N
14786 West Escondido Drive North, Litchfield Park, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
5353 sqft
A Must SEE VACATION RENTAL! One of a kind Furnished Rental in the Villages of Litchfield Park! This 5,353 Square Foot Home comes completely Furnished with attention given to every detail .

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
18277 N ESTRELLA VISTA Drive
18277 North Estrella Vista Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1870 sqft
Beautiful golf course view home, available for January through February as a seasonal rental. Lavishly furnished, 2 bedrooms and a den/3rd bedroom with Murphy bed.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rio Paseo
1 Unit Available
2509 N 148TH Drive
2509 North 148th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1374 sqft
Light and airy townhome for lease in ideal Goodyear location. This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs, with the laundry upstairs as well. There is a living room, dining area, and kitchen downstairs, with a gas range in the kitchen.

June 2020 Buckeye Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buckeye Rent Report. Buckeye rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buckeye rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Buckeye rents increased moderately over the past month

Buckeye rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buckeye stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,226 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Buckeye's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Buckeye, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Buckeye rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Buckeye, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buckeye is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Buckeye's median two-bedroom rent of $1,226 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Buckeye.
    • While Buckeye's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buckeye than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Buckeye.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

