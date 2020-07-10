Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

206 Luxury Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3701 N 309TH Drive
3701 N 309th Dr, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1712 sqft
Brand New, never lived in FOUR bedroom, 2 bath home in popular Tartesso!! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove opens up to a large greatroom in the center of the home.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Blue Horizons
19928 W BUCHANAN Street
19928 West Buchanan Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2172 sqft
***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Pulte, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single story floor plan.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
21288 W YALE Street
21288 North Yale Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2025 sqft
***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Lennar, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single story floor plan.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Festival Foothills
20257 N 260TH Drive
20257 North 260th Drive, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3046 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Magnificent home and floor plan. Very popular home with an open plan and the master bedroom downstairs. Plan enters to a combined formal living and dining area as well as a den.

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
29412 W WELDON Avenue
29412 West Weldon Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2094 sqft
Welcome home to this never been lived in beauty. This single story home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large great room, dining area and kitchen.

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
1854 South 219th Avenue
1854 South 219th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2142 sqft
This is the home you have been looking for! Beautiful Buckeye home that is truly worth showing off.

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
21385 W Monte Vista Rd
21385 West Monte Vista Road, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1395 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
22651 W Pima St
22651 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1424 sqft
This perfect 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
30197 West Verde Lane
30197 West Verde Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1559 sqft
Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LGGC6qxq1CN Located Near Sun Valley Pkwy and Thomas Rd. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is the bright, clean with low maintenance landscaping.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
890 S 241ST Lane
890 South 241st Lane, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2071 sqft
Backs to greenbelt! Downstairs has tile throughout -Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space. Paint and flooring have been updated. Home is not available until 8/1/2020

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
702 S 223RD Drive
702 South 223rd Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1238 sqft
CLEAN 3 bedroom 2 bath home, open floor plan with separate living and family rooms, vaulted ceilings, kitchen appliances included, covered patio, low maintenance landscape, golf community, close to parks and shopping.

Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Verrado
20537 W TERRACE Lane
20537 West Terrace Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20537 W TERRACE Lane in Buckeye. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
20193 N 263RD Drive
20193 N 263rd Dr, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2323 sqft
HOME IS RENTED FROM MARCH 22ND TO SEPT. 30, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful Fiesta model in the highly desired Sun City Festival. Rare unfurnished full time rental or short term while your home is being built.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
21325 N 264TH Lane
21325 N 264th Ln, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2040 sqft
RATES ARE MAY TO SEPT $1,800 PER MONTH, OCT TO DEC $2,500.00 AND JAN-APRIL $3,000.00. Beautiful new home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floorplan. Large open kitchen that opens to living room and eat in area.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
19238 W HARRISON Street
19238 W Harrison St, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2006 sqft
**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS** This home offers 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms, with over 2000 sq feet, wonderful open concept floor plan, easy maintenance backyard with synthetic grass. This is a must see for all.

Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
31028 W CHEERY LYNN Road
31028 W Cheery Lynn Rd, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1588 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME for lease. D.R. Horton - Lilac floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bath w/ 3 car garage.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3227 N 302nd Court
3227 North 302nd Court, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1673 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Blue Horizons
19732 W ADAMS Street
19732 West Adams Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Lennar, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single story floor plan.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Blue Horizons
19975 W BUCHANAN Street
19975 West Buchanan Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2650 sqft
**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS**This home offers 2 master suites, one large master bedroom and a second smaller suite, both split from each other and the other 2 bedrooms! Total of 4 Bedrooms plus office, 3.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
27242 W ROSS Avenue
27242 West Ross Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1375 sqft
RATES ARE MAY TO DEC. $1,500 AND JAN-APRIL $2,300.00. Beautiful home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den! Split master floorplan. Open kitchen with in area and breakfast bar. Master bath with double sinks and walk in shower. Come enjoy the AZ winters.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Watson Estates
1429 S 237TH Lane
1429 South 237th Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1571 sqft
UPDATE: CURRENTLY LEASED THROUGH June, 2020. First time rental with brand new furniture in this beautifully remodeled Sundance home. Owner isn't able to use it this winter so come enjoy some time in the sun.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
26801 W ROSS Avenue
26801 West Ross Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1612 sqft
Peak season is Oct-April at $2,800 per month and off peak at $2,000 per month is May-September. Rent includes all utilities during peak season, including basic cable. Expanded cable available at Tenants cost.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
1283 S 225TH Lane
1283 South 225th Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1714 sqft
Nicely appointed remodeled vacation home. New ceramic floors in all the common area's, new carpet in the bedrooms. New paint throughout. New furniture in all rooms.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
26824 W POTTER Drive
26824 West Potter Drive, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2092 sqft
Peak seasonal rate (Oct-April) $3,500. Off peak (May-Sept) $2,500. Beautiful Destiny model in Sun City Festival. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office.Large eat in kitchen and open family room area. Large master bedroom and bath.

July 2020 Buckeye Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Buckeye Rent Report. Buckeye rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buckeye rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Buckeye rent trends were flat over the past month

Buckeye rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Buckeye stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,226 for a two-bedroom. Buckeye's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Buckeye, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.9% over the past year.

    Buckeye rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Buckeye, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buckeye is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Buckeye's median two-bedroom rent of $1,226 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Buckeye's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buckeye than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Buckeye.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

