25 Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ with hardwood floors
1 of 37
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 45
1 of 41
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 56
1 of 60
1 of 35
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 2
1 of 54
1 of 15
1 of 31
1 of 18
Grab your own little portion of the wild, wild, West by renting an apartment in Buckeye, AZ. It's a true flashback to the days when cowboys reigned supreme and the rugged outback was a familiar scene. And just think, you don't even have to wear spurs (unless you want to).
Home to 50,950 people, Buckeye is a suburb located in Maricopa County, Arizona, and the 17th largest community in Arizona. You might want to pack the sunglasses and the trusty sunhat because it can get very hot in Buckeye. The average temperature for July is a sweltering 97.5°F, while the low for December is 52.4°F. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Buckeye renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.