Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

63 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ

Finding an apartment in Buckeye that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
25645 W ST CATHERINE Avenue
25645 West St Catherine Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1862 sqft
CORNER LOT! THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH A DEN. BRIGHT, OPEN, GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM AS WELL. LARGE TILE IN THE KITCHEN & GREAT ROOM. BACKYARD EXITS FROM MASTER BEDROOM, GREAT ROOM & THE GARAGE. NICE COVERED PATIO.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3701 N 309TH Drive
3701 N 309th Dr, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1712 sqft
Brand New, never lived in FOUR bedroom, 2 bath home in popular Tartesso!! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove opens up to a large greatroom in the center of the home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sundance
1 Unit Available
22026 W PIMA Street
22026 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1635 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ONE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM HOME***CORNER LOT ACROSS FROM A PARK FOR THE KIDS AND PETS TO PLAY***TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES WITH SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS***ALL APPL INCLUDED***FORMAL DINING AND KITCHEN EATING AREAS***EXTENDED

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
19739 W ADAMS Street
19739 West Adams Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1968 sqft
***BRAND NEW BUILD TO RENT*** Brand new home is ready to move in! 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus a den with 1968 sq feet, open concept floor plan, split bedroom design. This home comes with all new appliances including the washer/dryer and fridge.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Sundance
1 Unit Available
1023 South 226th Drive
1023 South 226th Drive, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1831 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
55 N 197th Dr
55 North 197th Drive, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1980 sqft
Available now! Brand new- never lived in! 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom plus DEN with beautiful white cabinets through with marble quartz countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, refrigerator & ceiling fans included .

1 of 16

Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
9068 South 254th Drive
9068 South 254th Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1795 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Buckeye

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18514 W Getty Dr
18514 West Getty Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1967 sqft
Gorgeous home in NEW subdivision Las Brisas in Goodyear - Gorgeous tile in this like new home (barely a year old) in Goodyear. This home has a tandem garage with 3 spaces, water softener, RO, and 3 full baths.

1 of 36

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
West Phoenix Estates
1 Unit Available
30330 W LATHAM Street
30330 West Latham Street, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1830 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HORSE PROPERTY IN BUCKEYE! THIS AMAZING FAMILY HOME SITS PERFECTLY ON A LITTLE OVER AN ACRE.
Results within 5 miles of Buckeye
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Centerra
18 Units Available
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,074
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
$
Palm Valley West
4 Units Available
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1119 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,177
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1244 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canyon Trails West
1 Unit Available
17319 W Monroe St
17319 West Monroe Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Awesome community pool and amenities! - Very nice home in fantastic neighborhood. Close to shopping, banks, restaurants, I-10. Excellent community amenities with large parks and awesome pool close by.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Estrella Vista
1 Unit Available
15642 W Mohave St
15642 West Mohave Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2472 sqft
WOOD ''LOOK'' FLOORING * DESIGNER CARPET * ISLAND KITCHEN * CHERRY CABINETS * BUILT-IN MICROWAVE * SMOOTH TOP STOVE * RECESSED LIGHTING * GARDEN TUB * OAK RAILING * LARGE LOFT * 9 FOOT CEILINGS * 2 INCH BLINDS * EXTENDED COVERED PATIO * SOFT &

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Canyon Trails West
1 Unit Available
17612 W Buchanan Street
17612 West Buchanan Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1959 sqft
First Time Rental Property in Canyon Trails, Great Goodyear Location, close to 303/I10, & Schools.This home has been recently remodeled.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3027 N 164TH Avenue
3027 North 164th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2541 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of extras! 2 bedrooms, each with connected bath. Formal living room separated from Great Room Floor Plan with family, kitchen, dining rooms. Half bath/powder room easily accessible for guests. All appliances are included.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15715 W MELVIN Street
15715 West Melvin Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1808 sqft
BE THE FIRST TO LEASE THIS ''NEVER LIVED IN'' NEW BUILD HOME. CLOSE TO FREEWAY, LOTS OF STORES AND RESTAURANTS. SWIM YEAR ROUND IN THE HEATED COMMUNITY POOL. STYLISH, MODERN FEEL WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS. 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
11199 S FIESTA Court
11199 South Fiesta Court, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1869 sqft
Amazing home for lease in beautiful Estrella! Open great room floorplan home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus den, situated on a large lot with fenced pool & walking distance to the South Lake! Spacious eat-in kitchen & adjoining great room with

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
10895 S DREAMY Drive
10895 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1777 sqft
Whether you're here on vacation escaping the cold in your home state or you are between homes and just need a short term stay, this fully furnished home is an awesome short term rental.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Canyon Trails
1 Unit Available
250 N 166th Ln
250 North 166th Lane, Goodyear, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2682 sqft
5 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced pool and spa in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced in pool and spa on one level in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20631 W TELEGRAM PATH Road
20631 West Telegram Path, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
QUITE COUNTRY LIVING IN 3/4 ACRE. Home with 2 bedrooms, one bath. Open floor plan updated new kitchen in 2019, new cabinets, new carpet, new AC/Heating mini splits. Owner does not want cats or any farm animals. Up to 2 horses on property $100.
Results within 10 miles of Buckeye
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
15 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
City Guide for Buckeye, AZ

Grab your own little portion of the wild, wild, West by renting an apartment in Buckeye, AZ. It's a true flashback to the days when cowboys reigned supreme and the rugged outback was a familiar scene. And just think, you don't even have to wear spurs (unless you want to).

Home to 50,950 people, Buckeye is a suburb located in Maricopa County, Arizona, and the 17th largest community in Arizona. You might want to pack the sunglasses and the trusty sunhat because it can get very hot in Buckeye. The average temperature for July is a sweltering 97.5°F, while the low for December is 52.4°F. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Buckeye, AZ

Finding an apartment in Buckeye that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

