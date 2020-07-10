145 Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Buckeye apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
22651 W Pima St
22651 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1424 sqft
This perfect 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3701 N 309TH Drive
3701 N 309th Dr, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1712 sqft
Brand New, never lived in FOUR bedroom, 2 bath home in popular Tartesso!! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove opens up to a large greatroom in the center of the home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Blue Horizons
19928 W BUCHANAN Street
19928 West Buchanan Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2172 sqft
***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Pulte, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single story floor plan.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Festival Foothills
20257 N 260TH Drive
20257 North 260th Drive, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3046 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Magnificent home and floor plan. Very popular home with an open plan and the master bedroom downstairs. Plan enters to a combined formal living and dining area as well as a den.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
29412 W WELDON Avenue
29412 West Weldon Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2094 sqft
Welcome home to this never been lived in beauty. This single story home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large great room, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Sundance
1854 South 219th Avenue
1854 South 219th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2142 sqft
This is the home you have been looking for! Beautiful Buckeye home that is truly worth showing off.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
21385 W Monte Vista Rd
21385 West Monte Vista Road, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1395 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sundance
890 S 241ST Lane
890 South 241st Lane, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2071 sqft
Backs to greenbelt! Downstairs has tile throughout -Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space. Paint and flooring have been updated. Home is not available until 8/1/2020

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
20193 N 263RD Drive
20193 N 263rd Dr, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2323 sqft
HOME IS RENTED FROM MARCH 22ND TO SEPT. 30, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful Fiesta model in the highly desired Sun City Festival. Rare unfurnished full time rental or short term while your home is being built.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
21325 N 264TH Lane
21325 N 264th Ln, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2040 sqft
RATES ARE MAY TO SEPT $1,800 PER MONTH, OCT TO DEC $2,500.00 AND JAN-APRIL $3,000.00. Beautiful new home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floorplan. Large open kitchen that opens to living room and eat in area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
19238 W HARRISON Street
19238 W Harrison St, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2006 sqft
**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS** This home offers 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms, with over 2000 sq feet, wonderful open concept floor plan, easy maintenance backyard with synthetic grass. This is a must see for all.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
31028 W CHEERY LYNN Road
31028 W Cheery Lynn Rd, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1588 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME for lease. D.R. Horton - Lilac floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bath w/ 3 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3227 N 302nd Court
3227 North 302nd Court, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1673 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
27242 W ROSS Avenue
27242 West Ross Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1375 sqft
RATES ARE MAY TO DEC. $1,500 AND JAN-APRIL $2,300.00. Beautiful home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den! Split master floorplan. Open kitchen with in area and breakfast bar. Master bath with double sinks and walk in shower. Come enjoy the AZ winters.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Watson Estates
1429 S 237TH Lane
1429 South 237th Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1571 sqft
UPDATE: CURRENTLY LEASED THROUGH June, 2020. First time rental with brand new furniture in this beautifully remodeled Sundance home. Owner isn't able to use it this winter so come enjoy some time in the sun.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
26801 W ROSS Avenue
26801 West Ross Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1612 sqft
Peak season is Oct-April at $2,800 per month and off peak at $2,000 per month is May-September. Rent includes all utilities during peak season, including basic cable. Expanded cable available at Tenants cost.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sundance
1283 S 225TH Lane
1283 South 225th Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1714 sqft
Nicely appointed remodeled vacation home. New ceramic floors in all the common area's, new carpet in the bedrooms. New paint throughout. New furniture in all rooms.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
26824 W POTTER Drive
26824 West Potter Drive, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2092 sqft
Peak seasonal rate (Oct-April) $3,500. Off peak (May-Sept) $2,500. Beautiful Destiny model in Sun City Festival. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office.Large eat in kitchen and open family room area. Large master bedroom and bath.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
20319 N 264TH Avenue
20319 North 264th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2527 sqft
RATES ARE MAY-SEPT. $2200.00 PER MONTH, OCT-DEC $3000.00 PER MONTH, JAN-APRIL $3,800.00 PER MONTH..HOME IS RENTED FROM APRIL 1ST 2020 TO SEPT. 30TH,2020.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
27490 W MOHAWK Lane
27490 West Mohawk Lane, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1846 sqft
Beautiful home in Sun City Festival 55 plus community. This beautiful home features, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office/den. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in area that is open to the family room. Large master bedroom and bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
26881 W UTOPIA Road
26881 West Utopia Road, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1705 sqft
HOME IS RENTED APRIL 1 2020 TO MARCH 31ST 2021. Beautiful home in Sun City Festival 55 plus community. This beautiful home features, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 2 bedrooms have private bathrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sundance
23273 West Pima Street
23273 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1535 sqft
This charming home with great room floor plan offering 4 bedrooms & 2 baths with 1535 SqFt.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
26237 W MATTHEW Drive
26237 W Matthew Dr, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1646 sqft
RATES ARE MAY TO DEC. $1,800 AND JAN-APRIL $3,000.00. Beautiful home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office area. Split master floor plan. Open kitchen with eat in area and breakfast bar. Master bath with double sinks and walk in shower.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
20757 W MEDLOCK Drive
20757 W Medlock Dr, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1636 sqft
BRAND NEW! Beautiful 2BR, 2.5BA home in resort-style Mountainside at Victory gated community.
City Guide for Buckeye, AZ

Grab your own little portion of the wild, wild, West by renting an apartment in Buckeye, AZ. It's a true flashback to the days when cowboys reigned supreme and the rugged outback was a familiar scene. And just think, you don't even have to wear spurs (unless you want to).

Home to 50,950 people, Buckeye is a suburb located in Maricopa County, Arizona, and the 17th largest community in Arizona. You might want to pack the sunglasses and the trusty sunhat because it can get very hot in Buckeye. The average temperature for July is a sweltering 97.5°F, while the low for December is 52.4°F. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Buckeye, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Buckeye apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

