Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

62 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
20193 N 263RD Drive
20193 N 263rd Dr, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2323 sqft
HOME IS RENTED FROM MARCH 22ND TO SEPT. 30, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful Fiesta model in the highly desired Sun City Festival. Rare unfurnished full time rental or short term while your home is being built.

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
26824 W POTTER Drive
26824 West Potter Drive, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2092 sqft
Peak seasonal rate (Oct-April) $3,500. Off peak (May-Sept) $2,500. Beautiful Destiny model in Sun City Festival. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office.Large eat in kitchen and open family room area. Large master bedroom and bath.

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
27242 W ROSS Avenue
27242 West Ross Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1375 sqft
RATES ARE MAY TO DEC. $1,500 AND JAN-APRIL $2,300.00. Beautiful home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den! Split master floorplan. Open kitchen with in area and breakfast bar. Master bath with double sinks and walk in shower. Come enjoy the AZ winters.

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
26237 W MATTHEW Drive
26237 W Matthew Dr, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1646 sqft
RATES ARE MAY TO DEC. $1,800 AND JAN-APRIL $3,000.00. Beautiful home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office area. Split master floor plan. Open kitchen with eat in area and breakfast bar. Master bath with double sinks and walk in shower.

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
21325 N 264TH Lane
21325 N 264th Ln, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2040 sqft
RATES ARE MAY TO SEPT $1,800 PER MONTH, OCT TO DEC $2,500.00 AND JAN-APRIL $3,000.00. Beautiful new home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floorplan. Large open kitchen that opens to living room and eat in area.

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
26731 W PONTIAC Drive
26731 West Pontiac Drive, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1373 sqft
Beautifully appointed fully FURNISHED rental home in the high demand active adult community Sun City Festival. This stylish home features large bedrooms, master w/a king sized bed, 2nd bedroom w/queen bed, & den w/twin size futon.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Sun City Festival
1 Unit Available
20319 N 264TH Avenue
20319 North 264th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2527 sqft
RATES ARE MAY-SEPT. $2200.00 PER MONTH, OCT-DEC $3000.00 PER MONTH, JAN-APRIL $3,800.00 PER MONTH..HOME IS RENTED FROM APRIL 1ST 2020 TO SEPT. 30TH,2020.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Centerra
17 Units Available
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1107 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Palm Valley West
2 Units Available
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1119 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3027 N 164TH Avenue
3027 North 164th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2541 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of extras! 2 bedrooms, each with connected bath. Formal living room separated from Great Room Floor Plan with family, kitchen, dining rooms. Half bath/powder room easily accessible for guests. All appliances are included.

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
13308 S 176TH Avenue
13308 South 176th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1420 sqft
Furnished Rental Available - Estrella Mountain Ranch - golfing, fishing, boating, hiking, biking, and right down the street from the Goodyear Spring Training Baseball Facility.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
18075 W Saltsage Dr
18075 West Saltsage Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1761 sqft
Fully furnished home in 55+ Canta Mia community inside Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This awesome SOLAR home is located inside the guarded and gated age restricted community of Canta Mia.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15580 W. Roanoke
15580 West Roanoke Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1824 sqft
Tuscany Falls - Upgraded Newport Model - Upgraded Newport model located on golf course. Stunning Home with Spectacular Backyard.Stunning Home with Spectacular Backyard.Stunning Home with Spectacular Backyard.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
2201 N 163rd Dr
2201 North 163rd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1894 sqft
Newport - Heated Pool - - Newport model with 2 bedrooms, Den, 2 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage + Golf Cart Garage. Located in Tuscany Falls, 5 mins from main Clubhouse.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
16948 W Palm Lane
16948 West Palm Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1780 sqft
Villa in Tuscany Falls - Gorgeous new Villa in Tuscany Falls! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, just around the corner from the new Oasis Pool.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15673 W Earll Dr
15673 West Earll Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1671 sqft
Greenbriar - - Stunning 2 Bedroom +Den home overlooking the Tuscany Falls Golf Course. Beautifully decorated with a designers touch. Wet Bar off living room which features a large sectional, great for entertaining.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3937 N 162ND Lane
3937 North 162nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1641 sqft
HOME ONLY AVAILABLE TO RENT FROM NOW UNTIL 12/31/2019****Great floorplan that features 2 living areas. 2 bedrooms Plus den with built in murphy bed. GOLF COURSE home on the Tuscany Falls side of Pebblecreek.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
56 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
50 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Coldwater Springs
23 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.

June 2020 Buckeye Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buckeye Rent Report. Buckeye rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buckeye rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Buckeye rents increased moderately over the past month

Buckeye rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buckeye stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,226 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Buckeye's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Buckeye, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Buckeye rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Buckeye, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buckeye is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Buckeye's median two-bedroom rent of $1,226 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Buckeye.
    • While Buckeye's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buckeye than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Buckeye.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

