Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ with pool

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
21385 W Monte Vista Rd
21385 West Monte Vista Road, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1395 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3227 N 302nd Court
3227 North 302nd Court, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1673 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Watson Estates
1429 S 237TH Lane
1429 South 237th Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1571 sqft
UPDATE: CURRENTLY LEASED THROUGH June, 2020. First time rental with brand new furniture in this beautifully remodeled Sundance home. Owner isn't able to use it this winter so come enjoy some time in the sun.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
20319 N 264TH Avenue
20319 North 264th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2527 sqft
RATES ARE MAY-SEPT. $2200.00 PER MONTH, OCT-DEC $3000.00 PER MONTH, JAN-APRIL $3,800.00 PER MONTH..HOME IS RENTED FROM APRIL 1ST 2020 TO SEPT. 30TH,2020.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
20757 W MEDLOCK Drive
20757 W Medlock Dr, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1636 sqft
BRAND NEW! Beautiful 2BR, 2.5BA home in resort-style Mountainside at Victory gated community.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Festival
26731 W PONTIAC Drive
26731 West Pontiac Drive, Buckeye, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1373 sqft
Beautifully appointed fully FURNISHED rental home in the high demand active adult community Sun City Festival. This stylish home features large bedrooms, master w/a king sized bed, 2nd bedroom w/queen bed, & den w/twin size futon.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Vista
24757 W Vista Norte Street
24757 West Vista Norte Street, Buckeye, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,659
2894 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
9068 South 254th Drive
9068 South 254th Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1795 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
24818 W Huntington Drive
24818 West Huntington Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1325 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,325 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Buckeye

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
19350 W MINNEZONA Avenue
19350 West Minnezona Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3121 sqft
IMMACULATE! PRIVACY! This incredible newly furnished vacation home is a must see! As you pull up you will notice it's grand curb appeal & front porch. You will enter into the beautiful foyer leading to the living room with fireplace.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2506 S 186 Drive
2506 South 186th Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$9,600
3222 sqft
Beautiful custom, 2,578 sq ft single level luxury home with sparkling private pool and large backyard. Close to Estrella Mountain Regional Park, Phoenix Raceway, Goodyear Ballpark and Camelback Ranch! Great location for spring training!
Results within 5 miles of Buckeye
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
238 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1022 sqft
At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
4 Units Available
Palm Valley West
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1221 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,328
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1244 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
19 Units Available
Centerra
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,079
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
10895 S DREAMY Drive
10895 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1777 sqft
Whether you're here on vacation escaping the cold in your home state or you are between homes and just need a short term stay, this fully furnished home is an awesome short term rental.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pebblecreek
16193 W Edgemont Ave
16193 West Edgemont Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2286 sqft
Unfurnished - Palmera Unit 27 Lot 325 - Available mid June 2020 - Spacious home available on a 12 month minimum lease. Located on a large corner lot in Tuscany Falls.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
17616 W Copper Ridge Drive
17616 West Copper Ridge Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2706 sqft
~What a lovely home in Estrella Mountain Ranch! Brand new furnishings, pool table, fabulous backyard, and owner just added a gas pool heater for swimming year round!~ Home is near the Goodyear Baseball Park, Phoenix International Raceway, Luke Air

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
10859 S DREAMY Drive
10859 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1777 sqft
Available September 1, 2020. Enjoy all that Arizona has to offer! This home is located in the amazing master planned community of Estrella where you can go golfing, hiking, biking or take a stroll around the 72 acres of lakes.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
13308 S 176TH Avenue
13308 South 176th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1420 sqft
Furnished Rental Available - Estrella Mountain Ranch - golfing, fishing, boating, hiking, biking, and right down the street from the Goodyear Spring Training Baseball Facility.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Wildflower Ranch
16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street
16041 West Desert Bloom Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1557 sqft
Come and enjoy this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a neighborhood with parks, corner lot and your own private pool, $100 pool service on top of the lease amount will be added, new carpet, fresh paint, new ceiling fans, tile in all the right places.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pebblecreek
2201 N 163rd Dr
2201 North 163rd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1894 sqft
Newport - Heated Pool - - Newport model with 2 bedrooms, Den, 2 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage + Golf Cart Garage. Located in Tuscany Falls, 5 mins from main Clubhouse.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
18075 W Saltsage Dr
18075 West Saltsage Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1761 sqft
Fully furnished home in 55+ Canta Mia community inside Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This awesome SOLAR home is located inside the guarded and gated age restricted community of Canta Mia.

July 2020 Buckeye Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Buckeye Rent Report. Buckeye rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buckeye rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Buckeye rent trends were flat over the past month

Buckeye rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Buckeye stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,226 for a two-bedroom. Buckeye's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Buckeye, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.9% over the past year.

    Buckeye rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Buckeye, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buckeye is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Buckeye's median two-bedroom rent of $1,226 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Buckeye's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buckeye than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Buckeye.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

