Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:19 PM

168 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buckeye, AZ

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30254 W Earll Dr
30254 West Earll Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1158 sqft
Great home for the money in Tartesso subdivision! - Small but nice home quiet Tartesso culdesac. If not familiar with Tartesso subdivision location west of Verrado see their website.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3227 N 302nd Court
3227 North 302nd Court, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1673 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westpark
1 Unit Available
25825 W Crown King Road
25825 West Crown King Road, Buckeye, AZ
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sundance
1 Unit Available
1030 S 239th Lane
1030 South 239th Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1681 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
30157 W Flower St
30157 West Flower Street, Buckeye, AZ
HUGE 5 bedroom + 3.5 Bath over 3500+ SQFT!! + Loft. Bedrooms are very large with walk in closets. Master bedroom in downstairs. Huge loft upstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
20017 W. Mesquite Dr.
20017 West Mesquite Drive, Buckeye, AZ
Brand new never lived in home in East Buckeye just a short drive down I-10 to Phoenix. Low maintenance landscaping, laminate flooring and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
20059 W. Monroe St.
20059 West Monroe Street, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1662 sqft
Brand new never lived in home in East Buckeye just a short drive down I-10 to Phoenix. Low maintenance landscaping, laminate flooring and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
20037 W. Mesquite Dr.
20037 West Mesquite Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1662 sqft
Brand new never lived in home in East Buckeye just a short drive down I-10 to Phoenix. Low maintenance landscaping, laminate flooring and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
20016 W. Woodlands Ave.
20016 West Woodlands Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1662 sqft
Brand new never lived in home in East Buckeye just a short drive down I-10 to Phoenix. Low maintenance landscaping, laminate flooring and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island.

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Sundance
1 Unit Available
1023 South 226th Drive
1023 South 226th Drive, Buckeye, AZ
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sundance
1 Unit Available
22026 W PIMA Street
22026 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ
BEAUTIFUL ONE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM HOME***CORNER LOT ACROSS FROM A PARK FOR THE KIDS AND PETS TO PLAY***TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES WITH SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS***ALL APPL INCLUDED***FORMAL DINING AND KITCHEN EATING AREAS***EXTENDED

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
25645 W ST CATHERINE Avenue
25645 West St Catherine Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1862 sqft
CORNER LOT! THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH A DEN. BRIGHT, OPEN, GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM AS WELL. LARGE TILE IN THE KITCHEN & GREAT ROOM. BACKYARD EXITS FROM MASTER BEDROOM, GREAT ROOM & THE GARAGE. NICE COVERED PATIO.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3701 N 309TH Drive
3701 N 309th Dr, Buckeye, AZ
Brand New, never lived in FOUR bedroom, 2 bath home in popular Tartesso!! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove opens up to a large greatroom in the center of the home.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sundance
1 Unit Available
702 S 223RD Drive
702 South 223rd Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1238 sqft
CLEAN 3 bedroom 2 bath home, open floor plan with separate living and family rooms, vaulted ceilings, kitchen appliances included, covered patio, low maintenance landscape, golf community, close to parks and shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3713 N 292ND Lane
3713 North 292nd Lane, Buckeye, AZ
NEW PICTURES AND OPTIONAL FURNISHED OR NOTThis home is partially furnished. One king bed and 4 full size beds.Surprising right from the start! A great home in the beautiful community of Tartesso - it's worth the drive.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Verrado
1 Unit Available
2890 N CLAIRE Drive
2890 North Claire Drive, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1705 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2890 N CLAIRE Drive in Buckeye. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Verrado
1 Unit Available
20537 W TERRACE Lane
20537 West Terrace Lane, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20537 W TERRACE Lane in Buckeye. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Verrado
1 Unit Available
20734 W DELANEY Drive
20734 West Delaney Drive, Buckeye, AZ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20734 W DELANEY Drive in Buckeye. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
19975 W BUCHANAN Street
19975 West Buchanan Street, Buckeye, AZ
**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS**This home offers 2 master suites, one large master bedroom and a second smaller suite, both split from each other and the other 2 bedrooms! Total of 4 Bedrooms plus office, 3.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
496 S 200TH Avenue
496 South 200th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ
**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS**This home offers 2 master suites, one large master bedroom and a second smaller suite, both split from each other and the other 2 bedrooms! Total of 4 Bedrooms plus office, 3.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
19968 W HARRISON Street
19968 West Harrison Street, Buckeye, AZ
**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS**This home offers 2 master suites, one large master bedroom and a second smaller suite, both split from each other and the other 2 bedrooms! Total of 4 Bedrooms plus office, 3.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
19739 W ADAMS Street
19739 West Adams Street, Buckeye, AZ
***BRAND NEW BUILD TO RENT*** Brand new home is ready to move in! 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus a den with 1968 sq feet, open concept floor plan, split bedroom design. This home comes with all new appliances including the washer/dryer and fridge.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Blue Horizons
1 Unit Available
19758 W WASHINGTON Street
19758 West Washington Street, Buckeye, AZ
***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Lennar, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story floor plan.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sonoran Vista
1 Unit Available
23609 W Chipman Road
23609 West Chipman Road, Buckeye, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1623 sqft
This cute home with welcoming front porch is move in ready and has upgraded appliances and kitchen peninsular. Black on Black appliances, larger tile in all the right places, 2 inch blinds, vaulted ceilings and rosewood cabinets in the kitchen.

June 2020 Buckeye Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buckeye Rent Report. Buckeye rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buckeye rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Buckeye rents increased moderately over the past month

Buckeye rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buckeye stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,226 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Buckeye's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Buckeye, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Buckeye rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Buckeye, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buckeye is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Buckeye's median two-bedroom rent of $1,226 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Buckeye.
    • While Buckeye's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buckeye than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Buckeye.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

