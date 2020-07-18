All apartments in Birmingham
7824 Vienna Avenue

7824 Vienna Avenue
Location

7824 Vienna Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35206
South Eastlake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2017583

Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1201 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated. With access to fenced yard, porch and deck. Minutes away from I-59. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.birmingham@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7824 Vienna Avenue have any available units?
7824 Vienna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 7824 Vienna Avenue have?
Some of 7824 Vienna Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7824 Vienna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7824 Vienna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7824 Vienna Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7824 Vienna Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7824 Vienna Avenue offer parking?
No, 7824 Vienna Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7824 Vienna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7824 Vienna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7824 Vienna Avenue have a pool?
No, 7824 Vienna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7824 Vienna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7824 Vienna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7824 Vienna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7824 Vienna Avenue has units with dishwashers.
