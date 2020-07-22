/
122 Apartments for rent in South Eastlake, Birmingham, AL
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
2 Units Available
The Madrid
1927 15th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$655
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Madrid in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
213 86th Place South
213 86th Place South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Cute brick house in a quiet neighborhood of Roebuck. This property is very close to the Roebuck Golf Course! It sits on a pretty lot, with a pretty front yard, as well as a fenced in backyard. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
633 84th St S
633 84th Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$850
1402 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen, and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
731 81st St S
731 81st Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1221 sqft
Home for rent in East Lake!!! Move in by 7/15/20 to receive 1/2 off security deposit! AVAILABLE NOW!!! - *****Lease & Move In by 7/15/20 to receive 1/2 OFF of your SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! (12-13 month lease required)***** 3 bed/1 bath home for rent all
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
441 86th PL
441 86th Place South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
- (RLNE5821031)
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8613 9th Ct South
8613 9th Court South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms,
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
816 Vanderbilt Street
816 Vanderbilt Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
New On the Market - South Eastlake - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - New on the Market and Newly Renovated. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8328 7th Court South
8328 7th Court South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1329 sqft
**NEW on Market** REMODELED 3 Bedroom in Birmingham! Priced to Rent Immediately!!** - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the East Lake community of Birmingham.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
500 78th St S
500 78th Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$650
500 78th St S 35206 (Southside of Bham) - FOR RENT::: 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath Fenced yard Convenient to shopping and interstate CALL TODAY!!! (205) 369-6331 Agent: Nan (205) 985-1010 Office Property is managed by TMI Real Estate (RLNE3752370)
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7841 10th Avenue South
7841 10th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1323 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
8176 Rugby Avenue
8176 Rugby Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1302 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
900 Glenvalley Drive
900 Glenvalley Drive, Birmingham, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
2770 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
8341 Vassar Avenue
8341 Vassar Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1074 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free. This cute 3BR 2BA bungalow is situated on a corner lot and has a pretty covered porch and spacious rooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
109 82nd Street South
109 82nd Street South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1362 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free. Relax with a cup of coffee on your rocking chair front porch of this 2BR 1BA home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
824 86th Place South
824 86th Place South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
2418 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a split level 3BR, 2BA home that features a spacious living room, a dining area and nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets. A lush backyard that's perfect for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
420 78th St S
420 78th Street South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$495
850 sqft
Come see this beautifully renovated unit today! This is a clean, spacious, recently updated unit that sits on a quiet street, convenient to everything. This well-established apartment is all-electric and has spacious living and bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
840 86th Plaza S
840 86th Pl S, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1565 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home available now in South East Lake . This home has just been freshly painted, equipped with all appliances and features a 1 car garage with additional parking. The homes has space galore.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
7809 7th Avenue South
7809 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1148 sqft
Are you looking for a COZY home in an AMAZING neighborhood? Well,,.. Your search is over!! This spacious home offers three Bedrooms and one (large) Bathroom. Your Dining Room and spacious Kitchen will allow you to cook and entertain with ease.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
8533 2nd Avenue South - 0
8533 2nd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$840
1156 sqft
Historic Charmer - This historic property just finished brand new renovations from floor to ceiling that includes a new A/C unit, new electrical, brand new stove and refrigerator and much much more. Three bedrooms but could be 4.
1 of 28
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
8433 4th Avenue South
8433 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1148 sqft
East Lake / 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Deposit Special of $450.00!!! - This house will rent quickly. This is nice 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath house with Hardwood floors in the Den, Foyer and Dining Room.
Results within 1 mile of South Eastlake
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7117 4th Avenue South
7117 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$625
804 sqft
Birmingham/East Lake - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, Eat in Kitchen, Hardwood floors, Freshly Painted, Total Electric. To take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home." (RLNE5971674)
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7160 66th St S
7160 66th Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1116 sqft
- (RLNE5925876)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7811 4th Avenue North
7811 4th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1408 sqft
7811 4th Ave N - Please email tradingearth.office@gmail.com for viewing information. Please visit www.rentingearth.com for application and a list of all of our current properties. 3 bedrooms/1 bathroom, all electric, washer/dryer connections.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7415 4th Avenue North
7415 4th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
This is a quiet home at the end of a street that sits on a great lot. A large fenced in backyard for kids or pets as well! Application: https://www.hemlane.
