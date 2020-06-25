Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5825 Court Q
5825 Court Q
·
No Longer Available
Location
5825 Court Q, Birmingham, AL 35228
Green Acres
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5825 Court Q (Central Park) - Very convenient to interstates and shopping
Real Nice Home
2 bedrooms 1 bath
CALL TODAY
(205) 369-6331 Showing Agent (Nan)
(205) 985-1010 office
Property is managed by TMI Real Estate
(RLNE5039318)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5825 Court Q have any available units?
5825 Court Q doesn't have any available units at this time.
Birmingham, AL
.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Birmingham Rent Report
.
Is 5825 Court Q currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Court Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Court Q pet-friendly?
No, 5825 Court Q is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Birmingham
.
Does 5825 Court Q offer parking?
No, 5825 Court Q does not offer parking.
Does 5825 Court Q have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 Court Q does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Court Q have a pool?
No, 5825 Court Q does not have a pool.
Does 5825 Court Q have accessible units?
No, 5825 Court Q does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Court Q have units with dishwashers?
No, 5825 Court Q does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5825 Court Q have units with air conditioning?
No, 5825 Court Q does not have units with air conditioning.
