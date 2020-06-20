All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 2758 Village Place Birmingham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
2758 Village Place Birmingham
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2758 Village Place Birmingham

2758 Village Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2758 Village Pl, Birmingham, AL 35211
Industrial Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BRAND NEW home in a convenient location of OXMOOR VILLAGE! CLOSE TO SAMFORD! - **THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN WEST HOMEWOOD, OFF OF OXMOOR WENONAH ROAD** Our Avondale floor plan offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Luxury Vinyl floors flow throughout the living area. Fabulous kitchen has granite counter tops, kitchen island, GE appliances and subway tile back splash. This home has a great curb appeal with a covered front porch and a back patio for your relaxation. This home is currently UNDER CONSTRUCTION and will be available in a private community in Oxmoor Village. Do not miss your opportunity to lease this brand new home and be the first tenant of this new home! With our red carpet customer care, you will be able to enjoy relaxed lifestyle in your brand new home. The listing pictures are showing the same floor plan in another location, details and finishes may vary).

(RLNE5835390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2758 Village Place Birmingham have any available units?
2758 Village Place Birmingham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 2758 Village Place Birmingham have?
Some of 2758 Village Place Birmingham's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2758 Village Place Birmingham currently offering any rent specials?
2758 Village Place Birmingham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2758 Village Place Birmingham pet-friendly?
Yes, 2758 Village Place Birmingham is pet friendly.
Does 2758 Village Place Birmingham offer parking?
Yes, 2758 Village Place Birmingham does offer parking.
Does 2758 Village Place Birmingham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2758 Village Place Birmingham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2758 Village Place Birmingham have a pool?
No, 2758 Village Place Birmingham does not have a pool.
Does 2758 Village Place Birmingham have accessible units?
No, 2758 Village Place Birmingham does not have accessible units.
Does 2758 Village Place Birmingham have units with dishwashers?
No, 2758 Village Place Birmingham does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW
Birmingham, AL 35215
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35233
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl
Birmingham, AL 35244
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd
Birmingham, AL 35213
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd
Birmingham, AL 35235
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd
Birmingham, AL 35243
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive
Birmingham, AL 35205
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr
Birmingham, AL 35242

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University