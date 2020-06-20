2758 Village Place Birmingham

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BRAND NEW home in a convenient location of OXMOOR VILLAGE! CLOSE TO SAMFORD! - **THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN WEST HOMEWOOD, OFF OF OXMOOR WENONAH ROAD** Our Avondale floor plan offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Luxury Vinyl floors flow throughout the living area. Fabulous kitchen has granite counter tops, kitchen island, GE appliances and subway tile back splash. This home has a great curb appeal with a covered front porch and a back patio for your relaxation. This home is currently UNDER CONSTRUCTION and will be available in a private community in Oxmoor Village. Do not miss your opportunity to lease this brand new home and be the first tenant of this new home! With our red carpet customer care, you will be able to enjoy relaxed lifestyle in your brand new home. The listing pictures are showing the same floor plan in another location, details and finishes may vary).



(RLNE5835390)