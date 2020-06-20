All apartments in Birmingham
1433 58th St Ensley

1433 58th Street · (205) 623-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1433 58th Street, Birmingham, AL 35228
Green Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and vinyl in the bathrooms.The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Driveway
*Case by case

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 58th St Ensley have any available units?
1433 58th St Ensley has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 58th St Ensley have?
Some of 1433 58th St Ensley's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 58th St Ensley currently offering any rent specials?
1433 58th St Ensley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 58th St Ensley pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 58th St Ensley is pet friendly.
Does 1433 58th St Ensley offer parking?
No, 1433 58th St Ensley does not offer parking.
Does 1433 58th St Ensley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 58th St Ensley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 58th St Ensley have a pool?
No, 1433 58th St Ensley does not have a pool.
Does 1433 58th St Ensley have accessible units?
No, 1433 58th St Ensley does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 58th St Ensley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 58th St Ensley does not have units with dishwashers.
