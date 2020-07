Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool e-payments tennis court trash valet accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving valet service

Welcome to Stonegate Apartments, a beautiful community of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Birmingham, AL. Located in the quaint Sand Ridge neighborhood, we take pride in our pet-friendly environment, our relaxing ambiance, and our great sense of community. Feel like you’re on a never-ending vacation, taking advantage of our generous amenity package designed to fulfill all your wishes.



Have delightful conversations with your neighbors in our clubhouse, in our picnic area or on our charming outdoor lounge. Indulge in a game of tennis, go for a stroll on our walking trails, take a dip in our swimming pool, or stay active in our fitness center. We care about your beloved pets, too, so we have a bark park ready just for them. In your apartment, experience the contentment of luxury living. Air conditioning, heat, and alarm systems, washer and dryer connections, and ample storage space are the basis of a comfortable stay. Charming gas fireplaces, balconies, patios, sunrooms, or dec