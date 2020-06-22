813 S J St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely remodeled 3 bdrm 2.5 bath Townhome. Easy access to Freeway, Downtown Tacoma. Kitchen features granite counters, eating bar, stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Bamboo flooring downstairs. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs and includes extra storage and utility sink. Main bath has double sinks and can be accessed thru the 2nd bedroom. Air Conditioning! Gas heat and fireplace. 2 car garage with opener. 1794 sq ft. Built in 2006. No smoking. Small to Med Pets Neg.