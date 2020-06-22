All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 813 S J St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
813 S J St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

813 S J St

813 South J Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
New Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

813 South J Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled 3 bdrm 2.5 bath Townhome. Easy access to Freeway, Downtown Tacoma. Kitchen features granite counters, eating bar, stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Bamboo flooring downstairs. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs and includes extra storage and utility sink. Main bath has double sinks and can be accessed thru the 2nd bedroom. Air Conditioning! Gas heat and fireplace. 2 car garage with opener. 1794 sq ft. Built in 2006. No smoking. Small to Med Pets Neg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 S J St have any available units?
813 S J St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 S J St have?
Some of 813 S J St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 S J St currently offering any rent specials?
813 S J St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 S J St pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 S J St is pet friendly.
Does 813 S J St offer parking?
Yes, 813 S J St does offer parking.
Does 813 S J St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 S J St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 S J St have a pool?
No, 813 S J St does not have a pool.
Does 813 S J St have accessible units?
No, 813 S J St does not have accessible units.
Does 813 S J St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 S J St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus