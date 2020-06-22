813 S J St

Amenities
Completely remodeled 3 bdrm 2.5 bath Townhome. Easy access to Freeway, Downtown Tacoma. Kitchen features granite counters, eating bar, stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Bamboo flooring downstairs. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs and includes extra storage and utility sink. Main bath has double sinks and can be accessed thru the 2nd bedroom. Air Conditioning! Gas heat and fireplace. 2 car garage with opener. 1794 sq ft. Built in 2006. No smoking. Small to Med Pets Neg.