809 S Adams Street

Gorgeously Updated 4 Bedroom Home - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,300.00

Available: NOW

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $2,300.00

Admin Fee $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

Centrally located, this newly remodeled 4-bedroom is near both UPS & 6th Ave shopping. The moment you approach you are captivated by the charm of this 1915 craftsman style home. Features include a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room with built-in china hutch and large fully remodeled kitchen with pantry, full bath with granite countertop and clawfoot tub, updated rooms upstairs with a loft, walk-in closets, full-sized washer and dryer, large basement, fully-fenced back yard with firepit. 2 dedicated parking spaces in the back, off of the alley.



Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 15 Lbs max.



Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 15 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, equal to one months rent, is in place we will take this home off the market. You dont want to be the one who misses this home.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



