Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

809 S Adams Street

809 South Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

809 South Adams Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Gorgeously Updated 4 Bedroom Home - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,300.00
Available: NOW
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $2,300.00
Admin Fee $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Centrally located, this newly remodeled 4-bedroom is near both UPS & 6th Ave shopping. The moment you approach you are captivated by the charm of this 1915 craftsman style home. Features include a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room with built-in china hutch and large fully remodeled kitchen with pantry, full bath with granite countertop and clawfoot tub, updated rooms upstairs with a loft, walk-in closets, full-sized washer and dryer, large basement, fully-fenced back yard with firepit. 2 dedicated parking spaces in the back, off of the alley.

Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 15 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, equal to one months rent, is in place we will take this home off the market. You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5621071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

