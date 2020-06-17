All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

759 So. 93rd St

759 South 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

759 South 93rd Street, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2+ Bedroom 1 Bath Home with bonus and mud room, plus huge detached shop. - 2+ Bedroom 1 Bath Home with bonus and mud room plus huge detached shop
This 2 bedroom 1 bath approx. 936 square foot home features a bonus room/office and mud room, forced air gas furnace, ceiling fans, and has a large detached outbuilding plus a 2 car carport. The kitchen is complete with dishwasher, microwave, oven/range, and refrigerator. The utility room is located in the basement, washer and dryer are included and there is an extra workshop area! No Smoking Property. One Pet Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

759 So 93rd St
Tacoma, WA 98444

Rent: $1,395.00/month
Deposit: $1,295.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available Now
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE4351769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 So. 93rd St have any available units?
759 So. 93rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 759 So. 93rd St have?
Some of 759 So. 93rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 So. 93rd St currently offering any rent specials?
759 So. 93rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 So. 93rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 759 So. 93rd St is pet friendly.
Does 759 So. 93rd St offer parking?
Yes, 759 So. 93rd St offers parking.
Does 759 So. 93rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 759 So. 93rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 So. 93rd St have a pool?
No, 759 So. 93rd St does not have a pool.
Does 759 So. 93rd St have accessible units?
No, 759 So. 93rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 759 So. 93rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 759 So. 93rd St has units with dishwashers.

