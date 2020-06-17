Amenities
2+ Bedroom 1 Bath Home with bonus and mud room, plus huge detached shop. - 2+ Bedroom 1 Bath Home with bonus and mud room plus huge detached shop
This 2 bedroom 1 bath approx. 936 square foot home features a bonus room/office and mud room, forced air gas furnace, ceiling fans, and has a large detached outbuilding plus a 2 car carport. The kitchen is complete with dishwasher, microwave, oven/range, and refrigerator. The utility room is located in the basement, washer and dryer are included and there is an extra workshop area! No Smoking Property. One Pet Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
759 So 93rd St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Rent: $1,395.00/month
Deposit: $1,295.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease
Available Now
McNally Management
(253)858-7368
(RLNE4351769)