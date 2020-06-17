Amenities

2+ Bedroom 1 Bath Home with bonus and mud room, plus huge detached shop. - 2+ Bedroom 1 Bath Home with bonus and mud room plus huge detached shop

This 2 bedroom 1 bath approx. 936 square foot home features a bonus room/office and mud room, forced air gas furnace, ceiling fans, and has a large detached outbuilding plus a 2 car carport. The kitchen is complete with dishwasher, microwave, oven/range, and refrigerator. The utility room is located in the basement, washer and dryer are included and there is an extra workshop area! No Smoking Property. One Pet Negotiable.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



759 So 93rd St

Tacoma, WA 98444



Rent: $1,395.00/month

Deposit: $1,295.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available Now

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



(RLNE4351769)