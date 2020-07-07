All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6517 S Bell St.
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

6517 S Bell St.

6517 South Bell Street · No Longer Available
Location

6517 South Bell Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 05/01/20 Private Room and Bath! - Property Id: 18806

The available space is a large room with private bathroom and a separate entry. It is connected to the main house by an enclosed walkway. You share laundry and the kitchen. You would have driveway parking and share a large backyard.

Utilities and cable are an additional shared expense.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18806
Property Id 18806

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5742009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6517 S Bell St. have any available units?
6517 S Bell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6517 S Bell St. have?
Some of 6517 S Bell St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6517 S Bell St. currently offering any rent specials?
6517 S Bell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 S Bell St. pet-friendly?
No, 6517 S Bell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6517 S Bell St. offer parking?
Yes, 6517 S Bell St. offers parking.
Does 6517 S Bell St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6517 S Bell St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 S Bell St. have a pool?
No, 6517 S Bell St. does not have a pool.
Does 6517 S Bell St. have accessible units?
No, 6517 S Bell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 S Bell St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6517 S Bell St. has units with dishwashers.

