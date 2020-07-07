6517 S Bell St..

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 05/01/20 Private Room and Bath! - Property Id: 18806



The available space is a large room with private bathroom and a separate entry. It is connected to the main house by an enclosed walkway. You share laundry and the kitchen. You would have driveway parking and share a large backyard.



Utilities and cable are an additional shared expense.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18806

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5742009)