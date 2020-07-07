6517 S Bell St..

Available 05/01/20 Private Room and Bath! - Property Id: 18806
The available space is a large room with private bathroom and a separate entry. It is connected to the main house by an enclosed walkway. You share laundry and the kitchen. You would have driveway parking and share a large backyard.
Utilities and cable are an additional shared expense. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18806 Property Id 18806
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5742009)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
