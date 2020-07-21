Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom rambler located near Pt. Defiance - 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom rambler located near Pt. Defiance
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler is located near Pt. Defiance in Tacoma. The home has a galley style kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, cooktop and oven included. There is a large utility room off the kitchen with washer and dryer. The home has hardwood floors throughout and a cozy wood fireplace in the living room. There is a one car garage. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
6408 N 51st Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Rent: $1,575.00/ month
Deposit: $1,475.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available July 1
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
(RLNE4214671)