This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler is located near Pt. Defiance in Tacoma. The home has a galley style kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, cooktop and oven included. There is a large utility room off the kitchen with washer and dryer. The home has hardwood floors throughout and a cozy wood fireplace in the living room. There is a one car garage. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.

6408 N 51st Street

Tacoma, WA 98407



Rent: $1,575.00/ month

Deposit: $1,475.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available July 1

Currently Occupied

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

