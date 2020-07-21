All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

6408 N 51st Street

6408 North 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

6408 North 51st Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom rambler located near Pt. Defiance - 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom rambler located near Pt. Defiance
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler is located near Pt. Defiance in Tacoma. The home has a galley style kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, cooktop and oven included. There is a large utility room off the kitchen with washer and dryer. The home has hardwood floors throughout and a cozy wood fireplace in the living room. There is a one car garage. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

6408 N 51st Street
Tacoma, WA 98407

Rent: $1,575.00/ month
Deposit: $1,475.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available July 1
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE4214671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

