Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6319 South Yakima Avenue
Last updated July 21 2019 at 9:05 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6319 South Yakima Avenue
6319 Yakima Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6319 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled home consists of 2bd 1ba w/ basement, detached garage, & fenced backyard. Lots of time and attention to detail has brought this home back to life and it has been well cared for.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6319 South Yakima Avenue have any available units?
6319 South Yakima Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
Is 6319 South Yakima Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6319 South Yakima Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 South Yakima Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6319 South Yakima Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6319 South Yakima Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6319 South Yakima Avenue offers parking.
Does 6319 South Yakima Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 South Yakima Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 South Yakima Avenue have a pool?
No, 6319 South Yakima Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6319 South Yakima Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6319 South Yakima Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 South Yakima Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6319 South Yakima Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6319 South Yakima Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6319 South Yakima Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
